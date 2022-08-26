ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

WITN

VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Joy of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the New Bern community gathered on Tuesday for a Sweet Celebration Cancer Survivor Dinner. Journey of Hope Cancer Support Fund and CarolinaEast partner together every year to host the event as a way to recognize those affected by the disease. Despite the dinner generally...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County elementary school welcomed its first-ever group of students Monday. Clear View Elementary School was built in an effort to accommodate new district lines and an increasing number of students in Onslow County. Onslow County Schools says the school is fully staffed and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks. Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out. “We are...
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Aquaculture hub to be built to help oyster & clam farmers

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is quickly becoming a big name in shellfish growing and aquaculture, but experts say in an effort to expand the trade and meet the goal of being a $100 million industry by 2030, we must find a way to support those wading into oyster and clam farming.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
#Local Life#Localevent#U S Marines#U S Marine Corps#The Marine Corps#African Americans#Navy#A Hispanic#American
WITN

Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for three suspects in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a call of a possible assault in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. Monday at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller lying in the driveway.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

