Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
WITN
Joy of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the New Bern community gathered on Tuesday for a Sweet Celebration Cancer Survivor Dinner. Journey of Hope Cancer Support Fund and CarolinaEast partner together every year to host the event as a way to recognize those affected by the disease. Despite the dinner generally...
WITN
Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County elementary school welcomed its first-ever group of students Monday. Clear View Elementary School was built in an effort to accommodate new district lines and an increasing number of students in Onslow County. Onslow County Schools says the school is fully staffed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s Foley to represent team USA at Beach Wrestling World Championship event in Romania
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern high wrestler Kane Foley has found his place on the mat with the Bears. Now he has found his place on the beach for Team USA. He will represent our country this week in the Beach Wrestling World Championship event in Romania. “I...
WITN
New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks. Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out. “We are...
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
WITN
Aquaculture hub to be built to help oyster & clam farmers
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is quickly becoming a big name in shellfish growing and aquaculture, but experts say in an effort to expand the trade and meet the goal of being a $100 million industry by 2030, we must find a way to support those wading into oyster and clam farming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
WITN
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for three suspects in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a call of a possible assault in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. Monday at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller lying in the driveway.
WITN
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
WITN
Rescue organizations step in to rescue 100 pigs from dangerous living conditions
CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WITN) - A homeowner in Duplin County is working with animal rescue organizations to get rid of more than 100 pigs from her property that are currently living in insufferable conditions. The homeowner says she no longer feels that she can properly maintain a healthy environment for them.
Comments / 0