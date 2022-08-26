ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg students react to federal loan forgiveness plan

By Sanika Bhargaw
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cXqy_0hVg5lX400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — College students in the Midstate head back to campus this year with a little less stress and a little less debt. Why? President Biden approved a student loan forgiveness program .

Reactions have been mixed. abc27 spoke to students at Harrisburg University who said Biden’s plan is a relief, but not everyone feels the same way. Plus, the president’s plan is not set in stone on the legal side.

“Everyone I feel, deserves, should have an equal opportunity to be able to go to school,” Harrisburg University senior Chanta Brunson said.

Subscribe to the new abc27 Evening Newsletter

The forensics investigation major is back for her last year with a weight off her shoulders.

“I heard the news, and I called my mom and I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t have much debt to pay,'” she said about learning of Biden’s plan.

For Brunson, the student loan forgiveness program is a welcome surprise. She has about $12,000 in federal loans.

“I didn’t think they were going to be able to have time to focus really on trying to get rid of student loans because it’s been a conversation for the longest time,” she said.

The plan will forgive up to $10,000 of federal loans for people making under $125,000 or couples making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients can get up to $20,000 forgiven.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team !

“I’m very excited that there’s a lot of people that can actually benefit from this,” Harrisburg University senior Nathalie Reyes said.

However, the program is already facing opposition — from Republicans in Congress as well as people in the community.

“Why forgive loans that someone is choosing, knowingly,they’re signing something saying that I’m taking on this debt, I’m responsible for this debt and then complain after they pick a job that doesn’t pay their debt,” said one man who spoke to ABC News.

Others think the program does not go far enough.

“It’s not really enough for them, they probably need more because the compiling interest,” a Georgia Tech student said.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The plan is also likely to face legal challenges. It is unclear if the president has the authority to do this without legislation from Congress.

Still, students like Reyes are relieved, especially since she is also dealing with high inflation.

“It will make it just so much easier. I do have a cat that I have to take care of and rent to pay,” Reyes said.

Reyes has about $20,000 in loans. For her and Brunson, Biden’s program means an easier road ahead.

“It’ll be nice to be able to focus on my job and not have to worry so much about money and where it’s going to go,” Brunson said.

“Having any help honestly is enough for me,” Reyes said.

Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android

Students are still waiting for details on how to apply for loan forgiveness. The Department of Education is expected to release that information in a few weeks. If there are legal challenges, that timeline could shift.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 3

AP_001936.85472e47dbda490c984e5c2cf2cf8e7b.1749
5d ago

Maybe colleges should just lower costs by $10,000, that would be $2500 a year for a four year program. Stop paying absurd salaries, bonus checks-especially for sports coaches, it’s out of control

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union. Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing starts classes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for many districts in the Commonwealth, but it was also the first day ever for UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg. Aug. 29 marked the start of the inaugural semester for the UPMC...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Loans#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Harrisburg University
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
DILLSBURG, PA
WGAL

Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy