Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Various News: GCW’s Japan Events Sell Out, FITE TV Owner Triller Plans to Go Public
– GCW’s announced events in Japan sold out after going on sale this weekend. As reported in July, the company is hosting shows in the country in September and October. PWInsider reports tickets to all the shows went on sale over the weekend and promptly sold out. – The...
411mania.com
Minoru Suzuki on Upcoming Return to the US: ‘I Am Hungry’
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to the United States in October with NJPW Strong Showdown in Los Angeles. Minoru Suzuki is confirmed to be working the event. Suzuki issued a statement last night on his Twitter on his upcoming return to the states scheduled for that month. Minoru...
411mania.com
Bryce Remsburg Says He Got a Raise & Promotion From AEW During the Pandemic
Bryce Remsburg worked for AEW through the height of the pandemic, and he recently talked about how the company took care of him and others during the period. Remsburg spoke with Off the Top Rope Monday Night for a new interview and talked about how AEW kept things going for a lot of people during the lockdown period of the pandemic; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).
411mania.com
Note On AEW Status of Samoa Joe Following Completion of Twisted Metal
As previously reported, Samoa Joe has wrapped filming on Peacock’s Twisted Metal, where he will play the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. Will Arnett will be doing the voice. But now that Joe is done, it seems that he is free and clear to return to AEW. This was confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, who said that Samoa Joe is “back” in AEW and that he should return to TV “any week now.”
RELATED PEOPLE
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. Dadan, one of the islands where a drone was spotted, lies roughly 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the Chinese coast. The statement Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use,” but gave no other details. It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired. Taiwan previously fired only flares as warnings. The incident comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles into the sea and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. It followed angry rhetoric from Beijing over a trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years.
411mania.com
AEW All Out To Screen In Select Theaters
AEW All Out is getting the big-screen treatment, as it will air live in select theaters this coming weekend. AEW announced in a press release on Monday that they’re teaming with Joe Hand Promotions once again to present the event on movie theaters. You can check out the announcement below, as sent to 411:
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE & Amazon File Joint Lawsuits Against 13 Title Belt Counterfeiters
– WWE and Amazon today announced a joint lawsuit against 13 defendants for producing counterfeit WWE Championship title belt replicas on the market. You can see the full press release on the lawsuits below:. FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT AGAINST COUNTERFEITERS. Amazon teams up with WWE, filing suit to protect customers...
NetEase Acquires 'Star Wars Eclipse' Game Developer Quantic Dream, Marking First Studio In Europe
China-based internet and online game services provider NetEase Inc NTES said its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A. The financial terms were not disclosed. NetEase Games originally acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019. Quantic Dream studio, established 25 years ago in Paris, France, is...
Wells Fargo says US stocks could tumble another 9% and warns 'cracks' are showing in the market
US stocks are in for a choppy ride as the economy heads towards a recession and the Fed keeps hiking rates, Wells Fargo said.
Comments / 0