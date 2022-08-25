Read full article on original website
Alan Mcbride
5d ago
if your so worried about the pets , you should have a drop off area that has shade, food and water. Your able to take a unwanted baby to the fire station but can't drop off a animal at a shelter ?
Steven Mayo
5d ago
they care more about dogs that people dropped off more than people. cause if you call the animal service they refuse to come get any animal unless its dead are gonna die...call them and tell them u have a stray animal...and see what they tell you....they probably did that cause you wouldn't tale them...
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
Texas train derailment leaves 1 dead in El Paso; dozens evacuated
EL PASO, Texas — At least one person was killed and dozens of others were evacuated from their homes after a train derailed, striking a gas line in El Paso, Texas, authorities said. According to KFOX and KTSM, the incident occurred shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday along Barton Street...
Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
KVIA
El Paso Playhouse presents “Becky’s New Car”
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Playhouse is featuring its latest production, "Becky's New Car." Minden Dickson and Yvette Jones joined ABC-7 to talk about the production on ABC-7 at Noon Friday. The comedy with serious overtones runs from August 26 through September 11. For more information, click here.
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
KFOX 14
Barton Street residents in El Paso feared tragedy like deadly train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
El Paso Businessman Is Showing Love To The Borderland With New Tequila: El Perro Grande
There’s a new tequila in town and it’s showcasing El Paso and its culture in the best way possible. El Perro Grande is a new tequila brand created by El Paso businessman, Renard Johnson. Johnson is known as a man who always gives back to his community, but...
Man dies in car accident failing to yield right of way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department, a 80-year-old man died in a car accident on August 29, 2022 in the 1800 block of Hunter. The preliminary investigation from Special Traffic Investigations revealed a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by driven by Rodolfo Loya was exiting the parking lot at the Food […]
3 Things You Need To Know Once Black Bear Diner Opens In El Paso
We're listing the three things you need to know once Black Bear Diner opens in El Paso, TX. After more than four decades, Iron Skillet, the favored truck stop for long-haul truckers, travelers, and El Pasoans alike, is closing its doors, giving way for Black Bear Diner to move in.
KVIA
WATCH: El Paso police officer assaulted at Central Regional Command
EL PASO, Texas -- A Dallas man is accused of assaulting an El Paso police officer during a post-arrest search, according to police. A video of the incident was released. According to police, it shows 29-year-old Tony Wells attacking the officer. Another officer can be seen coming to help the officer under attack.
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors for El Paso children
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local non profit organization is looking for volunteers to become a big brother or a big sister for children here in the sun city. Nationwide Big Brothers Big Sisters located in the 1700 block of Wyoming Avenue has been around since 1904, helping El Paso children between six to […]
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
borderreport.com
D.A. Yvonne Rosales seeks dismissal of petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filing motion on Friday seeking a judge to dismiss the petition to remove her from office. In court documents obtained by KTSM, the D.A. says the court petition was not properly filed because it was not joined by County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal.
KVIA
Body found in Socorro in late stage of decomposition
SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro Police said Tuesday they are investigating the discovery of a body along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner's Office has been called out to help identify the body. Socorro Police say there is no threat to the public. The body was said to be found in a...
Texas Oncology El Paso announces expansion and renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Oncology in El Paso is enhancing its facilities to better serve its patients in a more than $35 million dollar renovation and expansion project. Dr. Ines J. Sanchez explained how the expansion will accommodate more infusion chairs, exam rooms and other state of the art facilities for the growing […]
KVIA
Update on street light projects across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some newly installed street lights on El Paso roads are now turned on, while some projects wait to be electrified. ABC-7 reported in July about a city project on Pellicano drive where street lights had been installed for months and had not been electrified. The street lights are now turned on.
KVIA
El Paso ISD investigates “classroom situation” after report of potential misconduct
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is investigating an incident relating to what it describes as a "classroom situation." The investigation follows the circulation of a video that appears to show an exchange between a teacher and students. ABC-7 has obtained the video but has chosen not to republish it until we learn more about its context.
KVIA
Fabens ISD investigates inappropriate behavior between student and educator
EL PASO, Texas -- The Fabens Independent School District said Tuesday it has an open investigation into inappropriate behavior between a student and an educator. The District said it could not provide any comment at this time, citing the investigation. In a news release, the district says it is collaborating...
