Lassen County News
Susanville must demand California investment to secure our future
California projects a savings of $122 million annually from closing the California Correctional Center. That money should be reinvested in Susanville in ways that spur increased economic activity here and would ultimately pay for itself through tax revenues. In the short term, the California Office of Tourism could actively seek...
Lassen County News
Lassen County photographer takes second place in RCRC photo contest
The Rural County Representatives of California is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike, from all over California submitted photographs in this year’s Rural County photo contest, capturing the splendor of California’s rural counties.
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
Lassen County News
17 North State fire departments, agencies awarded new wildfire safety funding
Pacific Gas and Electric Company and The PG&E Corporation Foundation continue partnership with California Fire Foundation to fund safety grants. The California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program. The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response.
Plumas County News
Law enforcement fair draws a crowd to Graeagle
The first of what is planned to be an annual event — the Plumas County Law Enforcement Fair — held Sunday, Aug. 28 proved to be quite a success. “We could not be happier with how the event came together and are even more impressed with the outstanding attendance by the community we serve,” said Chandler Peay, spokesman for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. He estimated that more than 200 people turned out for the event, including many families with their children.
Washoe GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election
Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
Lassen County News
Susanville Fire Department hosts Sept. 11 ceremony
The Susanville Fire Department will be remembering the fallen victims of the September 11,2001 terrorist attacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the fire station located at 1505 Main Street. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:05 a.m., and we ask that you arrive no later than 6:30 a.m. Everyone...
Lassen County News
Lassen High School releases fall sport schedules
Lassen High School announced its fall sports schedules. All schedules are subject to change. Go to lassenhigh.org/luhsd-district/luhsd/sports-calendar/ for daily updates to sports schedules. Football. Saturday, Aug. 13 — LHS at Truckee. Thursday, Aug. 25 — LHS Frosh at Shasta. Friday, Aug. 26 — LHS JV and V at...
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
crimevoice.com
Lassen County man accused of stealing bicycle arrested later that day
A Lassen County man has reportedly been arrested in connection to a series of recent incidents of alleged theft. 19-year-old Niko Robinson was identified as the primary suspect in the alleged theft of a bicycle from a residence on Pearl Circle on the morning of Friday, August 19. Officers who responded to the residence recognized Robinson from surveillance video of the theft.
Lassen County News
LHS volleyball hosts alumni game/street taco event to night
The Lassen High School volleyball team hosts alumni at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday Aug. 29 in the Cave. The cost for the dinner and the game is $12.
