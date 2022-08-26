ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant City Manager named president of NC Local Government Budget Association

By Christian Smith, Hendersonville Times-News
 5 days ago

Hendersonville’s Assistant City Manager Brian Pahle has been named the 2022-2023 president of the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association, a professional organization that supports the exchange of knowledge for individuals responsible for budget and evaluation in local government, according to a press release.

As a board member, Pahle worked to build partnerships with organizations like the NC City and County Management Association and notably established an endowed scholarship fund to provide monetary scholarships to students pursuing MPA degrees in NC. He also teaches at local universities to promote the local government budgeting profession.

Responsibilities of the president include reviewing the association's constitution and bylaws, tracking and improving the association's strategic plan and presenting the A. John “Jack” Vogt Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Advancement of Local Government Budgeting and Evaluation, which recognizes individuals who have advanced the field of budgeting and/or evaluation in North Carolina local government.

As president, Pahle hopes to execute on the newly adopted three year strategic plan and make progress on that plan more transparent to association member

Pahle has served as Hendersonville’s Assistant City Manager since 2017 after working as the City’s Budget and  Management Analyst and Budget and Evaluation Director. He earned his Certified Local Government Budget Officer Certification in 2017, a program offered by the Association and the UNC School of Government, the same year he was appointed to the NCLGBA board as an at-large municipal representative. In 2019, Pahle was appointed to the president’s chain as Third Vice President, which led to his current appointment as president.

The tNorth Carolina Local Government Budget Association was established in 1988 with a vision to advance budget, strategy, and performance management through advocacy, continuous learning, networking, diversity and collaborative partnerships. The organization holds two annual conferences in the summer and winter.

To learn more, visit https://nclgba.org/ .

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Assistant City Manager named president of NC Local Government Budget Association

