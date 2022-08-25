ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

nbc15.com

Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday. Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country

The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Madison, WI
County
Rock County, WI
nbc15.com

New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Red Cross, Madison first responders to hold 9/11 commemorative blood drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison first responders are set to host a blood drive alongside the American Red Cross right before the anniversary of 9/11. This is the 11th year running for the “Never Forget Blood Drive” that started in 2012, hosted by Madison’s police and fire departments. According to the Red Cross, the event has collected over 900 donations since its first year and drive officials say they expect cumulative donations will surpass 1,000 this year.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Beloit Health System breaks ground on natural birthing center

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a remarkable project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center planned for 5605 E. Rockton Rd., in Roscoe will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are...
ROSCOE, IL
Person
Joe Biden
nbc15.com

Young reader readiness at Belleville Elementary

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -As the countdown to the classroom continues for students, teachers and staff have had their sights on the new calendar year for months. In the case of one Belleville Elementary literacy coach, since kiddos were still in the classroom last spring. Shelley Lentz received a grant from...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year. Free...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin high schoolers will have 14 more occupational options for youth apprenticeships through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) starting this fall, Governor Tony Evers announced. Juniors and senior students across Wisconsin high schools can now explore 14 different educational pathways in subject areas from...
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Health
nbc15.com

Madison gas station burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works, a new school is making its debut. Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening over the weekend alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 1,300 students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building on Sunday.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI

