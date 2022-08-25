Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Belleville elementary teachers, staff and administrators ready to welcome students back
BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement with customized bulletproof vests. The school district argues it is following guidelines from local public health officials. New Glarus voters asked to approve $28.9 million for school referendum. Updated: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM...
nbc15.com
Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
nbc15.com
Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday. Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program...
nbc15.com
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
nbc15.com
Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near east side Madison barber shop offered free hair cuts for students from elementary to high school age Monday afternoon. At the event, kids were given pizza, juice and a backpack full of school supplies. Apprentice barber Alan Galan says that he grew up coming...
nbc15.com
Red Cross, Madison first responders to hold 9/11 commemorative blood drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison first responders are set to host a blood drive alongside the American Red Cross right before the anniversary of 9/11. This is the 11th year running for the “Never Forget Blood Drive” that started in 2012, hosted by Madison’s police and fire departments. According to the Red Cross, the event has collected over 900 donations since its first year and drive officials say they expect cumulative donations will surpass 1,000 this year.
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on natural birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a remarkable project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center planned for 5605 E. Rockton Rd., in Roscoe will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc15.com
Mental health advocate encourages looking out for loved ones ahead of Suicide Awareness Month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Suicide prevention advocates are urging people to look for small behavior changes in their friends or loved ones when watching for signs someone might self-harm. September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Safer Communities executive director Chery Wittke wants people to look out and speak out...
nbc15.com
Young reader readiness at Belleville Elementary
BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -As the countdown to the classroom continues for students, teachers and staff have had their sights on the new calendar year for months. In the case of one Belleville Elementary literacy coach, since kiddos were still in the classroom last spring. Shelley Lentz received a grant from...
nbc15.com
Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
nbc15.com
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year. Free...
Call for Action: Highland Manor residents share concerns over management
MADISON, Wis. — Some residents at a trailer park on Madison’s southeast side are saying their home has turned into a place they never wanted it to look like. Residents at Highland Manor have voiced multiple complaints to News 3 Now through the Call For Action team. Michelle Bast is one of those residents, who just became president of the...
nbc15.com
DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin high schoolers will have 14 more occupational options for youth apprenticeships through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) starting this fall, Governor Tony Evers announced. Juniors and senior students across Wisconsin high schools can now explore 14 different educational pathways in subject areas from...
Firefighters called after Madison resident strikes water line while drilling into wall
MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters were called to a downtown Madison apartment Sunday after a resident struck a water line. Officials said the occupants were trying to mount a TV and thought they had found a stud. However, when they drilled into the wall they hit a water line, causing water to pour out of the wall and into the unit....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Madison gas station burglarized overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
nbc15.com
A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works, a new school is making its debut. Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening over the weekend alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 1,300 students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building on Sunday.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
nbc15.com
Madison Water blames proposed hike on expenses, people using less water
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Water could get more expensive in Madison. The Madison Water Utility has applied to increase water rates and is waiting for a response from the Public Service Commission. If the request is approved, the average customer would see monthly bills go up from about $30 to $35.
Comments / 0