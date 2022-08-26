Divisional breakdown: which team is going to come out of this battle and win a title? Robbinsvile and WW-P South each lost on Week 0 by 23+ points, and will have to turn it around quickly. Lawrence is already 1-0 after a win over the lone CVC team to not be in the Capitol or Valley Divisions (Princeton), and could be set to hang a banner. Allentown is dropping from the Capitol, Steinert could surprise, and Hightstown will be looking to build on a strong 2021 without All-Area QB Danny Wershing.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO