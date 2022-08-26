Read full article on original website
HS football preview, 2022: a look at the WJFL Valley Division
Divisional breakdown: which team is going to come out of this battle and win a title? Robbinsvile and WW-P South each lost on Week 0 by 23+ points, and will have to turn it around quickly. Lawrence is already 1-0 after a win over the lone CVC team to not be in the Capitol or Valley Divisions (Princeton), and could be set to hang a banner. Allentown is dropping from the Capitol, Steinert could surprise, and Hightstown will be looking to build on a strong 2021 without All-Area QB Danny Wershing.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Jets’ initial 53-man roster set: A look at who made the team and the 27 players who were cut
The Jets cut their roster down to 53 men on Thursday. And while there will still be a few more tense days for the guys on the roster bubble -- the Jets will have a chance to claim players off of waivers in coming days, or clear roster spots by putting some of their players on short-term injured reserve.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 2 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Here’s why Year 3 is so crucial to Greg Schiano and Rutgers football | Politi
Greg Schiano’s first weekly press conference of the 2022 season took an unexpected detour on Monday afternoon when the Rutgers head coach brought up his non-conference scheduling philosophy, and while he wouldn’t go into detail about what that entails, two things were abundantly clear:. 1. The current season-opening...
N.J. man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina Jr.,...
Poor water quality closes Round Valley Recreation Area to swimming
The swimming section at the Round Valley Recreation Area in Hunterdon County was closed this weekend due to “poor water quality,” the New Jersey State Park Service announced Saturday. The service did not say exactly what led to the poor water quality classification at the state park in...
She lost her dance school after Ida. 1 year later, N.J. teacher finds a way to keep on dancing.
Main Street Dance & Music is located, well, on a main street. So Julie Barbieri, former owner of the Manville studio and dance school, can’t help but see it during her weekly drives to and from her home in nearby Hillsborough. Every time, she’s reminded of what she’s lost and what she’ll never regain after Tropical Storm Ida destroyed her business — and with it, her livelihood and retirement.
This N.J. ice cream favorite was just named one of the best shops in the world
The Bent Spoon never runs out of room for new flavors. But the Princeton ice cream shop may soon run out of room for all its awards. The Central Jersey ice cream parlor was just named one of the world’s greatest ice cream shop’s by Financial Times. The list, which features selections from reader’s of the site, complimented The Bent Spoon’s wide variety of flavors.
Renderings unveiled for SciTech Scity high school as it prepares for planning board vote
A greenhouse, a maker’s studio, and a 22-foot-tall observatory: These are some of the features included in recently released designs for the Hudson County Schools of Technology’s Liberty Science High School. As the Jersey City Planning Board prepares to review the application for the project at its Sept....
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge summed up hitting 50 homers before September, chasing 60 and 70
ANAHEIM, Calif. — You can see Aaron Judge swinging in a batting cage and hear the Yankees slugger talking in an offseason video that’s been making the rounds on social media. Before a swing, Judge says, “I’m hitting 50 again this year.”
Didn’t this guy (with 24 HRs) used to play for Yankees?
Brandon Drury. The names sounds familiar. Oh, yeah, he did a drive-by at Yankee Stadium in 2018, played in 18 games and hit a robust .176, which would fit in well with the Yankees these days.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $124M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (8/29/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $124 million with a cash option of $69.7 million. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be televised on WABC-7 in New York City and Fox 29 in Philadelphia.
Yankees join forces with a new sport
A new business venture for the New York Yankees. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The team now has a stake in the Italian soccer club AC Milan. From the New York Post:. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner acquired a little less than a 10% stake in the Series...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes proves he’s not faking injury, might be off IL by next week
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes isn’t faking his groin injury to keep his innings down, and he can prove it. Standing at his locker before Monday night’s 4-3 Yankees loss to the Angels, the All-Star left-hander rolled up his sweatpants shorts a couple inches to reveal a grapefruit-size black-and-blue bruise on the inside of his left thigh.
Yankees keep collecting arms: Sign 30-year-old pitcher with 9-24 career mark
If you’ve got an arm and can throw strikes, give the Yankees a call, because they’re collecting pitchers like a future star of a “Hoarders” episode. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The latest, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, is...
Paralyzed by a bullet, helped by a N.J. anti-violence program
When the bullets struck Unique Patterson outside a party in Paterson in 2020, he knew his life had changed forever. He couldn’t feel his legs and immediately went to a dark place.
Angels’ Mike Ford explains shushing after homer, Yankees’ Aaron Boone weighs in
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Ford’s first major league home run since his last with the Yankees in May 2021 came against his old club on Monday night, and the Los Angeles Angels’ new first baseman sure seemed to enjoy it. Seeing his drive to right field was...
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
N.J.’s largest school district will require masks for new school year, officials say
Newark Public Schools will not lift its requirement for students and teachers to wear masks when the new school year starts next week — sticking with the mandate to help combat COVID-19 long after other districts around the state shed their rules about face coverings. The mask mandate will...
