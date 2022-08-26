ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS football preview, 2022: a look at the WJFL Valley Division

Divisional breakdown: which team is going to come out of this battle and win a title? Robbinsvile and WW-P South each lost on Week 0 by 23+ points, and will have to turn it around quickly. Lawrence is already 1-0 after a win over the lone CVC team to not be in the Capitol or Valley Divisions (Princeton), and could be set to hang a banner. Allentown is dropping from the Capitol, Steinert could surprise, and Hightstown will be looking to build on a strong 2021 without All-Area QB Danny Wershing.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 2 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
