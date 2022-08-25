If they are guilty of the charges against them…why weren’t they fired instead of allowed to retire and draw their pensions….take all the money they owe from their pensions and if any is left they can get that….they benefited from stealing and keeping their pension.
Yes I think this should be checked into, I have noticed a big change in my bill as well I have made payments online that I believe was not put toward my bill payments and I'm sick and tired of people scheming conniving ways, this don't make no sense at all, trying times we are all having, and they do this to paying customers who are trying to survive just like they are ,money and greed brings out the worst in people and it's spoken in the word of God ,and if they did that they should be prosecuted to the fullest of the law they shouldn't get away with it.
you should be passed at Jefferson county too. the citizens who are at or below the poverty line a paying a hefty price they cannot afford because of the willingness to be bribed and cause the county to go into default. How can the county charge a correct sewer bill and the is mot a meter on what flows out of your home? you have a meter for all utilities that you use and a meter can be read. before the gas and power companies started using electronic technology they didn't read those meters every month. Some meters were hidden under homes,behind fences where dogs were,some were covered up with bushes and etc. Everyone should check that water bill and how much you're paying for the sewer... most grass watering credits disappeared. the water purity is in the top 5 in the country...but you're getting ripped by both Jefferson County and the BWWB. The power and gas companies are also private sector entities
Comments / 16