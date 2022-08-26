Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.

ROCK VALLEY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO