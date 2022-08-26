Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Charges pending for non-fatal car vs motorcycle crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a car and motorcycle crashed on I-90 late Monday morning. Authorities say preliminary information indicates around 11:30 a.m., the driver of the 2007 Honda Civic was eastbound on I-90 when the driver became distracted and rear-ended an eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson Stryker Motorcycle.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities identify victim killed in I-90 motorcycle crash near Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota. Terry DeNeui, 66, of Rushmore, Minn. died in Thursday morning’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Troopers say DeNeui was driving through...
kiwaradio.com
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
more955.com
Fatality identified in McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – A Rushmore, MN man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2022 Nissan Sentra.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
66-year-old man killed in I-90 motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-90 near Humboldt. Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in a construction zone when it crossed the center line and crashed into a car driving east. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was...
brookingsradio.com
Barn damaged in hit and run near Elkton
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident north of Elkton. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says sometime during the day Friday, a vehicle that was. driving north on 487th Ave left the roadway near 209th Street, drove across the yard of a residence and struck...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate early morning assault; Fatal ATV crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital.
msn.com
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Tyler
Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall. The unidentified male was lying on the railroad tracks when he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Names released in McCook County fatal crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names of two individuals involved in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt that occurred on Thursday, August 25. Public Safety reports that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was traveling westbound on I-90. The bike was...
KELOLAND TV
Security video helps catch man after alleged hit & run in Dell Rapids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s video you certainly don’t see every day: doorbell security camera footage capturing one car slamming into another which then causes another collision. A doorbell security camera captured the video outside Robert Barse’s home in Dell Rapids. “There’s some skid marks...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings Police Department warn continued reports of loosened lug nuts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Brookings Police Department, officers say people are continuing to report the lug nuts that secure a car’s wheels have been tampered with. Authorities say the most recent incident happened on Aug. 27, while the vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for alcohol under age, more
LITTLE ROCK—Two Luverne, MN, residents were arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Little Rock. The arrests of 19-year-old Hunter Lynn Baker and 20-year-old Johnathon Lee Heidebrink stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1998 Chevrolet Blazer that Baker was driving on Marsh Avenue near the 120th Street intersection about a mile north of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man jailed on assault charge
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on a charge of assault at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Justin Michael Anderson stemmed from a call about him hitting a woman, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Man charged after trying to lure children from school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are filed against a man who is accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools on Friday. According to the state court website, Anthony Lewis faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of trying to entice away a child under the age of 16 and a burglary charge.
brookingsradio.com
Estelline firefighters tackle baler fire
The Estelline Fire Department and Brookings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Friday evening baler fire southwest of Estelline. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it was reported shortly after 8:00 pm on 463rd Avenue near 196th Street. Sebring says a tractor and baler were in use when the baler...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman charged for meth, more
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
Comments / 0