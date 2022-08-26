Read full article on original website
Man arrested for burglary and stabbing in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the 800 block of N Summit Parkway in west central Spokane at around 6:30 on Sunday night. When officers got there, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to be okay. SPD said during the investigation they learned StandingRock arrived at the apartment with a knife, barged in and told the victim he was going to kill him before stabbing him. Police say StandingRock left in a car before officers got to the scene. Officers say they learned StandingRock’s location the next day and after some surveillance, arrested him. Right now, StandingRock is in the Spokane County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited...
Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty to murder, drive-by shooting charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – Treven Lewis, accused of a road rage shooting on I-90 in July entered a not guilty plea to all counts in Spokane Superior Court. He is facing second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possesion of a firearm. Last Updated August 30 at 11:00 a.m. The Spokane...
Crews responding to 10-20 acre wildfire near Downs Lake south of Tyler
TYLER, Wash. – Crews are responding right now to a wildfire near Martin Road north of Downs Lake to the south of Cheney and Tyler. Spokane Fire District #3, the Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County fire officials have been dispatched. Right now, the fire is burning 10-20...
Suspect found inside home wearing victim’s clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim’s home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5...
West lanes of Trent closed after serious accident between car and dump truck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An accident between a car and a dump truck left at least one person seriously injured Tuesday morning. The wreck is on the 16017 block of Trent Avenue. The westbound lanes are completely blocked by emergency crews. A photo tweeted out by Washington State Patrol...
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
Firefighting equipment stolen off of DNR truck assigned to wildfire north of Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighting equipment and personal gear was stolen off of a truck belonging to the Department of Natural Resources, according to Spokane County Fire. The crew was working on cleaning up the Palisades Fire north of Government Way which sparked last Friday. Fire crews are asking anyone...
Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape. Nash has also been found not guilty on one additional count of rape and not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. According to court documents, two women accused Nash...
Brush fire west of Airway Heights 90% contained, all evacuations lifted
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Deep Wood Fire is now 90 percent contained, and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to an update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is still about 109 acres, and they will have five engines and a ten-person crew...
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man...
Evacuations lifted for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – All evacuations for the Palisades Fire have been lifted, according to DNR. Last Update: August 29 at 10:00 a.m. The Palisades fire has burned 43 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The increase from Saturday’s estimate was due to updated mapping, not fire growth.
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights, level 3 evacuations issued
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along US-2, just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) 3. Level 3 evacuations have been issued for residents in the area: north to Sprague, south to US-2, west to...
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – In the blink of an eye, a family’s life was changed forever early Tuesday morning. 17-year-old Kiersten Noel is on life-support at Sacred Heart Medical Center, as her family waits by her side. “Her brain injury is too far that we have to let...
Crews mopping up brush fire near Browne’s Addition, might’ve been started by railroad line
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews are now mopping up a brush fire near Browne’s Addition between 8th and 10th avenue. Fire officials told KHQ homes were originally threatened, but a quick response knocked that threat away. No structures were damaged, but preliminary information makes officials believe the fire could’ve...
Street maintenance on north Monroe St. narrows road to one lane on Monday
Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since 2019, “Pig Out at the Park” returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday, Aug 31. The 6-day-long food and music event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The event will feature 55 food vendors with more than 250 menu...
