Spokane, WA

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the 800 block of N Summit Parkway in west central Spokane at around 6:30 on Sunday night. When officers got there, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to be okay. SPD said during the investigation they learned StandingRock arrived at the apartment with a knife, barged in and told the victim he was going to kill him before stabbing him. Police say StandingRock left in a car before officers got to the scene. Officers say they learned StandingRock’s location the next day and after some surveillance, arrested him. Right now, StandingRock is in the Spokane County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
