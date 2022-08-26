ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Blue Ridge Humane Society invites public to celebrate 'Barkyard Parties' from Sept. 16-18

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7jks_0hVg53yT00

Blue Ridge Humane Society invites the community to participate in the 2022 Barkyard Parties, which are individualized celebrations of animal rescue, adoption and animal welfare programs that raise awareness and funds for BRHS, according to a news release.

The events and parties can take place anytime and anywhere over the weekend of Sept. 16-18. BRHS welcomes all individuals and businesses to join in on this weekend of fun. Hunter Subaru is the presenting sponsor.

Each event can be in the format the participant desires: a sit-down formal event, potluck, block party, bar, brunch, raffle, pint night, themed event, pet-friendly, kid-free, kid-friendly, etc.

“Team up with a friend to co-host or use a central location such as your favorite restaurant or community clubhouse. Then invite your friends to join you in honor of Blue Ridge Humane and raising funds that allow us to continue our critical work,” BRHS said in the release.

Area businesses are encouraged to participate by donating a percentage of sales during the weekend, hosting a pet supply donation drive, or creating a party with activities, contests, or raffles to benefit Blue Ridge Humane Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTjqs_0hVg53yT00

“We are excited to partner with many local businesses and community members to bring you our 3rd Annual Barkyard Parties,” said Executive Director Angela Prodrick. “This celebration is unique because it is one of our most inclusive events. Most people have experienced the love a pet brings to their life. Anyone from anywhere can join us in celebrating that bond by supporting our lifesaving work how they see fit. With little to no overhead for this event, party goers can rest assured that the money raised will go directly to our mission.”

More information is available at www.blueridgehumane.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/barkyard / and by sending an email to lgriffin@blueridgehumane.org, participants can get signed up to become an official Barkyard host.

To learn more about BRHS, go to www.blueridgehumane.org or call 828-692-2639.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Blue Ridge Humane Society invites public to celebrate 'Barkyard Parties' from Sept. 16-18

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Blue Ridge Humane Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy