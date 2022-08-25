ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kpic

Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
New Superintendent on what's ahead for Coos Bay School District

COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
Cedar Creek fire up to 7,821 acres with 12% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials plan to hold a community meeting August 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park Community Building in Oakridge, for those who are unable to attend in person, the meeting will be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. The Cedar Creek Fire...
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
Man from Days creek seriously injured in vehicle crash

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped and was 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer...
