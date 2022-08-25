Read full article on original website
Cottage Grove to receive $5 million from American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan to support revitalization of its downtown historic commercial district, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grant will revitalize five blocks of Main Street in Cottage Grove by installing new landscaping,...
Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
New Superintendent on what's ahead for Coos Bay School District
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
City of Roseburg government buildings will be closed in observance of Labor Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those buildings include:. These buildings will be closed to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday. Roseburg city parks, the Fir Grove...
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
Roseburg Sister Cities to host a sake and sushi tasting at The Secret Wine Society
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Sister Cities will host a sake and sushi tasting, on October 1, for World Sake Day. The event will take place at The Secret Wine Society in Oakland Oregon. Robert Douglas will present the finer points of sake brewing, paired with a selection of Sushi...
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
Cedar Creek fire up to 7,821 acres with 12% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials plan to hold a community meeting August 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park Community Building in Oakridge, for those who are unable to attend in person, the meeting will be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. The Cedar Creek Fire...
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day
CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
Man from Days creek seriously injured in vehicle crash
DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped and was 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer...
