Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
Driver, 23, Killed In Interstate 195 Dump Truck Crash
A 23-year-old South Jersey woman was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Interstate 195 this weekend, authorities said. Torrey Flim died when her Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the truck, then was struck by another vehicle around 12:10 a.m. near milepost 0.2 in Hamilton Township on Saturday, Aug. 27, New Jersey State Police said.
Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez held at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community gathered to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer, as they filled a church to honor a fallen hero. A funeral mass took place at St. Kevin Catholic Church for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at 10:30 a.m., Monday.
1 man stabbed, severely injured in Rostraver Township, police investigating
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was severely injured during a stabbing incident in Rostraver Township on Thursday morning. According to a release from police, investigators responded to the incident in the Tri County Plaza parking lot at 7:13 a.m. Once on scene, first responders located a 36-year-old male...
Masked Man At-Large Following Armed Mobile Home Burglary In Central PA: Police
A mobile home in central Pennsylvania was invaded and burglarized on Wednesday, August 24, police say. Middlesex police were called to the home invasion burglary in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours. The armed man had fled before police arrived. He is described as...
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
F’n Florida: 61-Year-Old Mail Woman Mauled To Death By 5 Previously-Reported Dogs
There are a lot of harrowing and horrifying ways to die but this has got to be somewhere near the top of the list. According to DailyMail, a 61-year-old mail woman named Pamela Rock was bitten, ripped, and chewed to death by a pack of vicious neighborhood dogs. Rock’s mail delivery vehicle broke down in the street in Putnam County, Florida when the canines escaped their pen and attacked.
Still reeling from the last flooding event, Mississippi residents are once again fleeing rising river waters threatening to creep into their homes
(CNN) — As record-setting rain and rising river waters threaten to seep into their homes, residents in Jackson, Mississippi, are once again packing up their belongings and hoping for the best. The city — still dealing with the toll of historic flooding in 2020 — is bracing for more...
Stormy Sunday across South Florida!
Isolated morning showers have continued to diminish as they push inland, leaving us mainly dry for the next couple of hours. Expect periods of sun and clouds as temperatures remain hot. We should once again see high temperatures in the low 90s, while humidity causes the heat index to near 100.
Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
