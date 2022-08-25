ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Daily Voice

Driver, 23, Killed In Interstate 195 Dump Truck Crash

A 23-year-old South Jersey woman was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Interstate 195 this weekend, authorities said. Torrey Flim died when her Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the truck, then was struck by another vehicle around 12:10 a.m. near milepost 0.2 in Hamilton Township on Saturday, Aug. 27, New Jersey State Police said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opa-locka, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Opa-locka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bossip

F’n Florida: 61-Year-Old Mail Woman Mauled To Death By 5 Previously-Reported Dogs

There are a lot of harrowing and horrifying ways to die but this has got to be somewhere near the top of the list. According to DailyMail, a 61-year-old mail woman named Pamela Rock was bitten, ripped, and chewed to death by a pack of vicious neighborhood dogs. Rock’s mail delivery vehicle broke down in the street in Putnam County, Florida when the canines escaped their pen and attacked.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Hair Loss#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Stormy Sunday across South Florida!

Isolated morning showers have continued to diminish as they push inland, leaving us mainly dry for the next couple of hours. Expect periods of sun and clouds as temperatures remain hot. We should once again see high temperatures in the low 90s, while humidity causes the heat index to near 100.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy