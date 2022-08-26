Town of Lake Mills negotiating with Cambridge Area EMS for future service

The Town of Lake Mills is in negotiations with Cambridge Area EMS about providing emergency medical services for a larger part of the township’s population.

CAEMS services an area that includes about 100 people in the township, or less than 5% of the town’s population, CAEMS Chief Paul Blount told the Leader.

Supervisors voted at the Aug. 16 town board meeting to request a cost estimate from CAEMS for a coverage area of 1,650 residents, although Blount said that is just a jumping off point in negotiations.

The town board arrived at the population estimate by looking at a response time map provided by Blount and including locations that could be responded to in 12 minutes or less. However, CAEMS would be open to the possibility of having a vehicle located in the township to improve response times, Blount said.

“I expressed the concern that we would not be able to adequately supply EMS coverage to that northern area near the interstate. That was the only area that we had concerns about without changing our current plan,” Blount said. “We would be willing to change our approach as far as what we would do to cover the north side.”

Blount said options include a quick response vehicle or a third ambulance located in the township, both of which are options often used in rural EMS settings to improve response times. He added that the department is adding a third ambulance in early 2023 and it recently applied for a grant that could help pay for a quick response vehicle.

The Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission offered to extend services to the entirety of the Town of Lake Mills in early August, as the township’s primary provider is Lake Mills EMS.

LMEMS more than doubled its per-capita rate for 2022 and is considering dissolving next year. The City of Lake Mills is planning to work with a consultant to determine the ideal setup of a possible city department, which could further increase the cost to municipalities it would contract with.

The city accounts for more than half of the LMEMS coverage area, so it is the primary negotiator in discussions. This has left the Town of Lake Mills with limited control over the future of services through LMEMS.

“We’re not looking to place pressure on the township or the township residents. We just want to help them out and provide the best service we possibly can,” Blount said. “Plus they’re already on our fire and EMS commission, so it’s just kind of a natural progression.”

CAEMS offers paramedic-level service, which provides some emergency medical procedures, such as using defibrillators and administering drugs, while LMEMS is limited to advanced EMT service. It’s unclear what service level a city department would be.

Any agreement between CAEMS and the town would likely be at a per-capita rate, Blount said, although it’s unclear how much that would cost. He added that there might also be an initial capital expense charge if CAEMS needs to pay for a quick response vehicle or any other new equipment.

LMEMS has agreed to service the township and its other service areas until June 30, 2023. Negotiations between LMEMS and the city have stalled as the city council searches for a consultant to advise on the future of EMS services.

One of the benefits of increasing the township’s area covered by CAEMS, Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission members said at an early August meeting, was that the town of Lake Mills would have more control over the future of its service. Commission members argued that because the township was already a member of the commission, with an equal seat at the table, town board members would have control over its service in a way it wouldn’t with the city of Lake Mills.

“If you think you’re gonna have any input in the city of Lake Mills, they’re not interested in that,” said commission chair Mark Cook on Aug. 4.

“We’ve been working on that for 20 years,” replied Lake Mills town board member and commissioner Dave Schroeder.