ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Town of Lake Mills negotiating with Cambridge Area EMS for future service

By By Harrison Freuck
Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 5 days ago

The Town of Lake Mills is in negotiations with Cambridge Area EMS about providing emergency medical services for a larger part of the township’s population.

CAEMS services an area that includes about 100 people in the township, or less than 5% of the town’s population, CAEMS Chief Paul Blount told the Leader.

Supervisors voted at the Aug. 16 town board meeting to request a cost estimate from CAEMS for a coverage area of 1,650 residents, although Blount said that is just a jumping off point in negotiations.

The town board arrived at the population estimate by looking at a response time map provided by Blount and including locations that could be responded to in 12 minutes or less. However, CAEMS would be open to the possibility of having a vehicle located in the township to improve response times, Blount said.

“I expressed the concern that we would not be able to adequately supply EMS coverage to that northern area near the interstate. That was the only area that we had concerns about without changing our current plan,” Blount said. “We would be willing to change our approach as far as what we would do to cover the north side.”

Blount said options include a quick response vehicle or a third ambulance located in the township, both of which are options often used in rural EMS settings to improve response times. He added that the department is adding a third ambulance in early 2023 and it recently applied for a grant that could help pay for a quick response vehicle.

The Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission offered to extend services to the entirety of the Town of Lake Mills in early August, as the township’s primary provider is Lake Mills EMS.

LMEMS more than doubled its per-capita rate for 2022 and is considering dissolving next year. The City of Lake Mills is planning to work with a consultant to determine the ideal setup of a possible city department, which could further increase the cost to municipalities it would contract with.

The city accounts for more than half of the LMEMS coverage area, so it is the primary negotiator in discussions. This has left the Town of Lake Mills with limited control over the future of services through LMEMS.

“We’re not looking to place pressure on the township or the township residents. We just want to help them out and provide the best service we possibly can,” Blount said. “Plus they’re already on our fire and EMS commission, so it’s just kind of a natural progression.”

CAEMS offers paramedic-level service, which provides some emergency medical procedures, such as using defibrillators and administering drugs, while LMEMS is limited to advanced EMT service. It’s unclear what service level a city department would be.

Any agreement between CAEMS and the town would likely be at a per-capita rate, Blount said, although it’s unclear how much that would cost. He added that there might also be an initial capital expense charge if CAEMS needs to pay for a quick response vehicle or any other new equipment.

LMEMS has agreed to service the township and its other service areas until June 30, 2023. Negotiations between LMEMS and the city have stalled as the city council searches for a consultant to advise on the future of EMS services.

One of the benefits of increasing the township’s area covered by CAEMS, Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission members said at an early August meeting, was that the town of Lake Mills would have more control over the future of its service. Commission members argued that because the township was already a member of the commission, with an equal seat at the table, town board members would have control over its service in a way it wouldn’t with the city of Lake Mills.

“If you think you’re gonna have any input in the city of Lake Mills, they’re not interested in that,” said commission chair Mark Cook on Aug. 4.

“We’ve been working on that for 20 years,” replied Lake Mills town board member and commissioner Dave Schroeder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Lake Mills, WI
City
Cambridge, WI
Cambridge, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Lake Mills, WI
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Medical Services#General Health#Cambridge Area Ems#Town Board#Caems
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
51
Followers
219
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy