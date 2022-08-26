Tyco eyes solution to PFAS issue

EagleHerald Editor

MARINETTE—If all goes well, many Town of Peshtigo residents in the affected PFAS area may have a solution by the end of the year.

Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer for Tyco Fire Protection Products, told the EagleHerald that the company wants to move forward and help those residents in the Potable Well Sampling Area (PWSA).

“We think it’s time to make this situation right,” McGinty said. “We believe that, one, breaking through the gridlock by going directly to the neighbors was right. We believe that the neighbors have been clear in speaking to us. And we believe it’s right for Tyco to step up and deliver those solutions and absorb the cost and that’s what we are doing.”

Tyco has taken full responsibility for issues caused by its former (Ansul) test site off of Pierce Avenue, considered to be one source of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals because of their staying power.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are used to make firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, water-repellant material and other products and components, and they pose a health risk. They’ve been linked to cancer, birth defects, thyroid problems, liver damage, developmental delays and other health issues, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier this summer, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit against Tyco and several other companies over the PFAS issue. Tyco spokeswoman Karen Tognarelli called the action an election-year ploy and said Tyco has spent millions tackling the problem. Earlier this month, the Town of Peshtigo announced intentions to file a lawsuit against those responsible for harming its water. Details of that lawsuit have not yet been disclosed.

McGinty acknowledged that Tyco has to focus on what it can do to remedy the problem, not what others are doing.

“The time has arrived to deliver, not just talk about, but deliver permanent water solutions,” she said. “The key breakthrough has been the neighbors themselves speaking clearly. Tyco is taking that direction and we are ready to deliver.”

There are 169 well owners in the PWSA. Of those, just under 50% have confirmed they want a deep well, while just over 30% are open to annexation. Another 7% have indicated they would prefer another option such as keeping the status quo or waiting to see what the Town of Peshtigo can offer. The remainder have not yet confirmed a preference.

Those few that have not chosen a preference may have a permanent home elsewhere and efforts to contact them have been unsuccessful.

McGinty said Tyco will pay all costs associated with the deep wells, including maintenance up to 20 years. It also will pay for annexation costs, including water bills for up to 20 years. She said payments would be lump sum amounts and would take into account issues such as inflation.

McGinty said if letters are returned to Tyco swiftly, construction could begin soon with wells in place in October of November.

“It could be done and this worry and inconvenience for those neighbors could be in the rear view mirror,” she said. “We will deliver the well and we will deliver 20 years, on Tyco’s dime, of maintenance and upkeep of the well.”

For those who prefer annexation, they must let Town of Peshtigo resident Jennifer Friday know by Sept. 1. Friday is a private citizen, not associated with Tyco, who has taken on the issue.

Friday can be reached via the Facebook page, Town of Peshtigo PFAS Impacted Residents, by phone or text at 715-316-1698 or by email at peshtigopfas@gmail.com.

If there is enough interest in annexation the exact area for the annexation will be publicly defined and a petition will be circulated. Ultimately, the matter would come before the Marinette Common Council for a vote.

If for any reason the annexation process fails, residents will have an opportunity to do the deep well option

McGinty said once solutions are in place and working, residents will stop receiving bottled water and/or water pellet system.

She emphasized that Tyco wants to resolve this matter.

“We’re moving forward,” she said. “Tyco has stepped up and taken full responsibility for our contribution to what is a far-reaching challenge with PFAS. We’re moving forward and delivering the solutions.”