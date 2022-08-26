Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Echols County through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Statenville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Statenville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 44.0 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Baker and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Baker and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0