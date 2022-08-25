Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Highs will rise into the 90s with even highs up to 105 by the weekend. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity will be high as well making it feel even hotter than the actual air temperatures. Low temperatures will only fall into the 70 to 75 degree range each night.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO