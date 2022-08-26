‘Only Murders in the Building’ Creator Believes There’s ‘Potential’ for Spinoffs, Stories Beyond Season 3

TL;DR:

Only Murders in the Building has already been renewed for season 3.

John Hoffman believes Only Murders in the Building spinoffs are a possibility.

The Hulu series could tell more stories with different characters or a new setting.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 just concluded its run on Hulu , and much like the first season, its finale left fans with as many questions as answers. Fortunately, the murder mystery series has been renewed for a third outing. And co-creator John Hoffman believes there’s room for spinoffs and stories beyond Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as well.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will continue with season 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 was confirmed in the midst of the show’s second season, with Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich telling The Hollywood Reporter that the show is the “crown jewel” of the streamer’s lineup.

It’s hard to argue with his logic, as many fans are eager to find out what happens to Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short). And it seems Paul Rudd will join the show’s third outing as well. Rudd appeared briefly during the season 2 finale, but Variety confirmed he’s been cast in Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

It’s unclear if Only Murders in the Building will go on to have a season 4 as well, but it seems like spinoffs are on the table. One of the series’ creators recently discussed the possibility of telling more stories in this world — and he didn’t sound opposed to the idea.

John Hoffman believes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ spinoffs are possible

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 may be official, but it sounds like spinoffs are also a possibility for this series.

Co-creator John Hoffman admitted as much during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter . The outlet asked if he’d consider making another show in this world — and he seemed enthusiastic about the prospect:

“I could see a lot of versions of potential for that, absolutely. There is something endlessly fascinating about a great mystery. That’s been proven, and we’re in the tradition of it, and I like the tradition of it. I also like playing with the forms. I love a New York story. I love an unexpected way in which to come at that story. So, if we have various murders in various buildings, you never know, with various characters. I could certainly see various ways we can continue this.”

Of course, a spinoff may not involve the main trio — and it’s hard to picture Only Murders in the Building without Steve Martin , Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. So, what exactly could another show set in this world cover?

What could a spinoff of the Hulu mystery series cover?

Although John Hoffman seems open to the idea of Only Murders in the Building spinoffs, there’s no telling if they’ll actually happen. But if they do, we could explore other characters and mysteries. The building backdrop would likely remain a running thread. However, the creators could take us to another location. Perhaps they’d explore murders in another city, state, or country.

Stories like this one offer endless opportunities for spinoffs. And they wouldn’t necessarily need to relate back to the original. Hulu could embrace an American Horror Story or The White Lotus situation , where the next show tackles similar themes with a new cast and locale.

Of course, an Only Murders in the Building spinoff could also build on one of the main characters’ stories. It all depends on what the creators have in mind. Fans would no doubt fall into any mystery set in this world. And while they wait to see if a spinoff actually happens, they can look forward to Only Murders in the Building Season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu.

