Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

More than 10 Cleveland schools move to remote learning because of heat

CLEVELAND — The school year just began, but the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will have some empty classrooms today because of the heat. With temperatures projected to be around 90 degrees, the following Cleveland schools have switched to remote learning due to excessive heat in their buildings (for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022):
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Housing is focus of Cleveland Mayor Bibb's first American Rescue Plan Act proposals

Housing development programs make up the lion’s share of Mayor Justin Bibb’s first round of American Rescue Plan Act spending plans. The mayor’s staff on Monday laid out $102.5 million in ARPA spending items to Cleveland City Council. That's about a third of the city’s remaining ARPA allocation from the federal government. City Council must approve the mayor's proposed spending.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Martin de Porres High School marching band participates in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event ahead of National Battle of the Bands

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Members of the marching band at St. Martin de Porres High School on Cleveland’s East Side took a trip to Texas this past weekend, with the help of Pepsi, to show off their skills ahead of one of the biggest annual events for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): the National Battle of the Bands.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

