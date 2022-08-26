Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Cleveland Play House, Metroparks, Pizzazz, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The parks district is looking for a special...
Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
More than 10 Cleveland schools move to remote learning because of heat
CLEVELAND — The school year just began, but the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will have some empty classrooms today because of the heat. With temperatures projected to be around 90 degrees, the following Cleveland schools have switched to remote learning due to excessive heat in their buildings (for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022):
Mayfield with loss of Progressive workers takes an income tax hit, while most other suburbs are taking in more than ahead of COVID-19
MAYFIELD, Ohio — One of Cuyahoga County’s smallest communities is missing out on $8 million in income taxes, likely because many employees at insurance-giant Progressive are working from home. Mayfield, a village of 3,400 that’s home to one of Ohio’s largest employers, is in a unique position. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues
CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
Multiple CMSD schools move to remote learning due to heat
Multiple Cleveland Metropolitan Schools have announced they will be switching to remote learning on Monday due to excessive heat.
wksu.org
Housing is focus of Cleveland Mayor Bibb's first American Rescue Plan Act proposals
Housing development programs make up the lion’s share of Mayor Justin Bibb’s first round of American Rescue Plan Act spending plans. The mayor’s staff on Monday laid out $102.5 million in ARPA spending items to Cleveland City Council. That's about a third of the city’s remaining ARPA allocation from the federal government. City Council must approve the mayor's proposed spending.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron city leaders and activists push for police civilian review board, disagree on how it should become law
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron is taking a step toward transparency. Mayor Dan Horrigan's office is proposing a police civilian review board that would allow citizens and police outsiders to hold officers accountable. A five-page document reveals the city of Akron's plan to increase police accountability with...
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan reveals details for proposed citizen oversight board: See the plan
AKRON, Ohio — Plans to create a citizen oversight board in Akron were released late Tuesday morning, coming two months after 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by eight officers amid an overnight chase. The long-term goal includes creating a Nov. 2023 ballot initiative, which Mayor Horrigan’s office...
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
Cleveland Tiki Barge expands fleet for more summer fun in the Flats
CLEVELAND — All Aboard. It's hard to believe that summer is already winding down, but if you want to make the most of the days left, you might want to check out the Cleveland Tiki Barge. Founded in 2020, the popular attraction has now added a new barge to...
St. Martin de Porres High School marching band participates in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event ahead of National Battle of the Bands
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Members of the marching band at St. Martin de Porres High School on Cleveland’s East Side took a trip to Texas this past weekend, with the help of Pepsi, to show off their skills ahead of one of the biggest annual events for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): the National Battle of the Bands.
FOX 8 FOX Trot winner announced
Here’s everything you need to know about this year's FOX 8 FOX Trot.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1