ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AuZn_0hVg1SZJ00

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Puckett pleaded guilty on March 14, 2022, WFLA-TV reported. He was sentenced for conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 10 grams or more of fentanyl analogues, 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and heroin; and obstructing of justice, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Puckett was also accused of dumping a dead woman’s naked body, which was wrapped in plastic, at the base of the Howard Frankland Bridge that spans Tampa Bay, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that Puckett was part of a drug ring that distributed 255 grams of fentanyl, more than 37 grams of fentanyl analogues, more than 28 grams of cocaine and more than 17 grams of methamphetamine, WFLA reported.

The drug deals occurred between July 23, 2018, and Sept. 17, 2019, court documents show. Puckett also mixed heroin and fentanyl together, calling it his “recipe” and distributing it to customers under the guise of it being just heroin, prosecutors said in their news release.

This “recipe” led to many overdoses, according to the Department of Justice. It was not clear how many people overdosed, the Times reported.

Puckett viewed the overdoses as an “acceptable cost of his business model,” according to the news release. Those who survived became repeat customers, prosecutors alleged.

“If they (Puckett’s customers) can survive the high, I will always have a paycheck,” Puckett allegedly told a witness, according to prosecutors.

One woman, identified by the St. Petersburg Police Department as 26-year-old Sheila Capone, received drugs from Puckett, overdosed and died in his Tampa hotel room on Dec. 8, 2018, the Times reported. Laboratory test results confirmed that Puckett’s DNA was found on Capone’s body, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors said that Puckett dumped Capone’s naked, plastic-wrapped body on the St. Petersburg side of the Howard Frankland Bridge. Her body was found the next day by a fisherman, WFLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘Not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: Florida man confesses during traffic stop, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man made deputies’ work easy when he was stopped early Saturday morning, telling them flat-out that he was drunk. In an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Andrew Beck was pulled over for speeding after deputies saw him swerve out of his lane and nearly hit a median while driving nearly 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to the affidavit, when deputies made contact with Beck, he spontaneously said, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Action News Jax

‘Home of the Gators’: Nearly 8-foot-long alligator wrangled at Florida elementary school

BARTOW, Fla. — It’s unclear whether an alligator was looking to enroll or just visit when it appeared outside of a Florida elementary school. Polk County Public Schools posted a video on Facebook showing a police officer from the Bartow Police Department wrangling the gator, which measured in at 7 feet, 11 inches. The district said that the principal of Spessard Holland Elementary had arrived on campus Tuesday morning and found the alligator waiting near her parking spot.
BARTOW, FL
Action News Jax

Duval among Florida counties to get money for electric buses

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said this week that $68 million will be divided among 13 counties moving from diesel to electric buses. The money, coming from Florida’s share of a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over emissions violations, is expected to cover the costs of 227 electric buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Heroin#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wfla#The Tampa Bay Times#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wengradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: Murder Suicide In Venice Florida

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on scene was approached by a suspect armed with a knife, who was bleeding profusely from his torso area. The deputy began making verbal commands instructing the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect then threw the knife at the deputy and charged toward him. The deputy utilized non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, utilizing the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack.
VENICE, FL
Action News Jax

New limits on medical marijuana kick in for Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, medical marijuana patients throughout Florida now have new limits controlling how much medicine they can be prescribed. It’s part of a new emergency rule adopted by the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and advocates are worried the limits will drive more patients back to the black market.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
VENICE, FL
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy