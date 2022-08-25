Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
If Money Didn’t Matter Grand Junction Would Do This For Work
Imagine the incredible work we could do in Grand Junction if it weren't for money. If money didn't matter, what would you do for work?. I asked this question on Facebook. Judging by the responses, most everyone in Western Colorado is looking for gigs that could best be described as "rewarding."
Brave Little Doggie Chases Off A Bear In Colorado
What's the saying? It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. I think that perfectly sums up the incident that took place recently down in Castle Rock when a brave little pomeranian scared away a big bad bear. This...
Colorado Would Do This Right Now If We Weren’t Afraid To
Is there something you've been dying to do, only to be stopped in your tracks by fear? According to you, those of us in Colorado would do this right now if it weren't for the fact we're afraid. I asked on Facebook, "If you were to wake up tomorrow without...
Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall
Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uncle Bud’s Hut Must Be the Coolest Place In Colorado
Where is Uncle Bud's Hut, and have you seen it lately? The word on the mountain is this hut is literally one of the coolest places in Colorado. If you love the mountains, and if you're a strong skier with a taste for adventure, this location near Leadville, Colorado might be precisely what you're looking for.
These Are Guaranteed Relationship Deal Breakers In Grand Junction, Colorado
There are red flags, and then there are behaviors in a relationship we simply won't put up with. People in Grand Junction, Colorado consider these to be their #1 relationship deal breakers. I asked on Facebook, "What's a relationship deal breaker for you?" Here's what you had to say. Cheating...
5 Interesting, Creepy, and Dark Documentary Films About Colorado
Everybody loves a good documentary, whether it's a true crime flick, an investigative exposé, or a fascinating nature series. You can find a documentary about almost anything, so it's no surprise that many of them focus on the Centennial State. Read on to see five interesting, creepy, and dark...
Awesome Charity Event: Prince Harry Makes Royal Visit in Colorado
Prince Harry showed off his polo skills in Colorado all while doing work for the greater good. On August 25, 2022, Prince Harry participated in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup that took place in Aspen, Colorado at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. What is the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Life Expectancy In Colorado: How Long Will You Live?
The odds of that happening are... well, I don't think I need to tell you - but one thing's for sure, we all had a better shot at living forever before the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world. For residents of Colorado, the odds of living a long life are currently...
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction
If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
Over 150 ‘Highway Maintenance Specialist’ Jobs Available in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to hire Highway Maintenance Specialists right now. Looking at their web page, it appears over 150 job openings are available right now in Colorado. Are you passionate about travel? Do you enjoy promoting safety and highway improvement? This may be your next gig.
Colorado’s Top Outdoor Bars to Visit Immediately Before Summer Ends
There's nothing like enjoying some of the great scenic views found throughout the state of Colorado. However, it can be a bit of a letdown to set up a picnic at an overlook only to enjoy a bologna sandwich and a bottle of water. Instead, enjoy the summer temps and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff
Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
10 Improvements for Ski Season at Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado
If you can't wait to head south to ski Colorado's the San Juan Mountains this winter we have a big announcement from Purgatory Ski Resort that you'll want to know more about. Improvements and upgrades are being worked on now at Purgatory that will include better snow-making equipment, infrastructure, and a better guest experience through the coming ski seasons.
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Some of Grand Junction’s Favorite Bassists of All Time
In most forms of popular music, bass players are a vital part of the band. The bass and percussion elements make up the rhythm section which is absolutely integral in forming the foundation of the band's sound. As an occasional bass player myself, (I've played bass in more bands than...
Market On Main Is One of the Best Grand Junction Summer Traditions
If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction. Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.
25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0