If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction. Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO