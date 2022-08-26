Read full article on original website
Jennifer McCullough
4d ago
my daughter went to this school back when she was in elementary (high school currently) never had any issues. great school. I live in the area and this is disturbing. she has no business owning a firearm if she feels the need to pop off a shot over an argument. people need to grow up and learn to pick and choose their battles. everything in life doesn't need a response or reaction. calm down people!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel Maven
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
13abc.com
TPD: Man facing murder charge in woman’s death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a woman in Toledo on Monday. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina, 39, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to...
71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo gas station
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Tuesday night at a BP gas station in west Toledo at the corner of Hill Avenue and South Reynolds Road. According to the Toledo Fire Department, the victim was transported to the hospital. His age and condition are currently unknown. Toledo police...
13abc.com
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning. According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood. Police continue...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
Man shoots son in head during argument: Police
A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
614now.com
Man sentenced to nearly 12 years for running an unlicensed funeral parlor
A man who was found guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes across the state of Ohio, including in Franklin County, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison. According to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, on Aug. 26, Shawnte Hardin, a minister, was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.
Area musicians plan fundraiser for homicide victim's family
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday afternoon, Corey Coley Sr. recieved a phone call that changed his entire life. "I got a call from somebody screaming, and at first I thought it was a prank call, and then they said 'Are you Corey's father?'" the elder Coley said. "And I said 'yes', and they said 'Corey just got shot in the Weiler homes."
13abc.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
bgindependentmedia.org
Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Homeless woman charged with assaulting multiple BGPD officers
A woman who is reportedly homeless was arrested in Bowling Green after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers. Love Ezell, 49, formerly of Weston, was charged with resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, OVI refusal, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Wood County Jail and her driver’s license was confiscated.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 12