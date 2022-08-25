Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal provided funding to build small farming communities throughout the United States, including a dozen or so here in Arkansas. The communities provided their residents with land, homes, farms, jobs and education. They were designed to provide economic recovery to families and communities struggling due to the Great Depression. The success of the communities varied, but the Dyess Colony in Mississippi County and Clover Bend in Lawrence County were among the most successful.

