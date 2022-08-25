Read full article on original website
KYTV
State of Arkansas directs $1 million in state funds for pregnancy centers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Sixteen Arkansas pregnancy resource centers have applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Pregnancy resource centers are nonprofit organizations that educate women about alternatives to abortion and provide free pregnancy tests, medical referrals, and infant supplies. In Harrison, Informed Choices Women’s Center of the Ozarks is a provider of such resources and has seen increased demand in recent months.
Kait 8
School creates action plan for athletic department
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Northeast Arkansas are making sure your kid has the best care if they are hurt. In Mammoth Spring, the school district has safety as the number one priority for kids wherever they are. Athletic Director Scott Small said they have worked hard on...
Arkansas is top 20 of hardest working states
All the hard work in Arkansas has gained it a national ranking.
Kait 8
Land donation resolution moves to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
NBC 10 News First at Four: Arkansas man denied employment due to gender
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Arkansas man applied for a teaching position he saw on social media, but to his surprise, he received an email back denying him employment due to his gender. For more information on this story, watch the video above.
5newsonline.com
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture designated 20 Arkansas counties as 'Primary Natural Disaster' areas
ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 20 Arkansas counties as “Primary Natural Disaster” areas. This disaster designation allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be...
Kait 8
Jonesboro asking residents for help with branding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited wants to hear from you about the city’s branding and how they will try and attract new businesses. On Monday Jonesboro Unlimited hosted different business owners, and entrepreneurs to get input from all over, but Craig Rickert says most importantly they want to hear from the average citizens who call Jonesboro home.
Kait 8
Meal to benefit downtown organization
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community. Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for...
Kait 8
Randolph County medical facility breaks ground
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County. First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas. The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.
Kait 8
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry
It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Would its broad definition of cannabis upend Arkansas’ industrial […] The post Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
onlyinark.com
Clover Bend Historic District
Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal provided funding to build small farming communities throughout the United States, including a dozen or so here in Arkansas. The communities provided their residents with land, homes, farms, jobs and education. They were designed to provide economic recovery to families and communities struggling due to the Great Depression. The success of the communities varied, but the Dyess Colony in Mississippi County and Clover Bend in Lawrence County were among the most successful.
Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US
A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.
Student loan debt cancellation in Arkansas: What you need to know
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
talkbusiness.net
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday (Aug. 26), the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event to highlight how the...
Kait 8
City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be. Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be. There...
Kait 8
Future sports complex brings traffic concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of a location for a new sports complex comes some local residents who are a little hesitant about what their streets might look like. At a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports...
