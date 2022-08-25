ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp County, AR

KYTV

State of Arkansas directs $1 million in state funds for pregnancy centers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Sixteen Arkansas pregnancy resource centers have applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Pregnancy resource centers are nonprofit organizations that educate women about alternatives to abortion and provide free pregnancy tests, medical referrals, and infant supplies. In Harrison, Informed Choices Women’s Center of the Ozarks is a provider of such resources and has seen increased demand in recent months.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

School creates action plan for athletic department

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Northeast Arkansas are making sure your kid has the best care if they are hurt. In Mammoth Spring, the school district has safety as the number one priority for kids wherever they are. Athletic Director Scott Small said they have worked hard on...
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
Kait 8

Land donation resolution moves to full council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
JONESBORO, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
County
Sharp County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Jonesboro asking residents for help with branding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited wants to hear from you about the city’s branding and how they will try and attract new businesses. On Monday Jonesboro Unlimited hosted different business owners, and entrepreneurs to get input from all over, but Craig Rickert says most importantly they want to hear from the average citizens who call Jonesboro home.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Meal to benefit downtown organization

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community. Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Randolph County medical facility breaks ground

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County. First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas. The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
TENNESSEE STATE
kasu.org

Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials

State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Education
Arkansas Advocate

Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry

It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Would its broad definition of cannabis upend Arkansas’ industrial […] The post Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Clover Bend Historic District

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal provided funding to build small farming communities throughout the United States, including a dozen or so here in Arkansas. The communities provided their residents with land, homes, farms, jobs and education. They were designed to provide economic recovery to families and communities struggling due to the Great Depression. The success of the communities varied, but the Dyess Colony in Mississippi County and Clover Bend in Lawrence County were among the most successful.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power

Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be. Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be. There...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Future sports complex brings traffic concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of a location for a new sports complex comes some local residents who are a little hesitant about what their streets might look like. At a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports...
JONESBORO, AR

