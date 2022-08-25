Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce the members of their Signature Program Class of 2023. The class members will kick off their year with an Opening Retreat at Skyland Resort Sept. 29 and 30. From there, the class will meet one business day per month through June of 2023, viewing Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park through a new lens during each session. Session topics range from History and Government to Health and Human Services, providing a comprehensive view of the community while participants discover more about their own leadership styles and how to better engage those in their sphere of influence to impact change in greater Prince William.

