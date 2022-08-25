Read full article on original website
Service Authority Offers Free Educational Presentations for Students
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority will offer free, environmental-themed presentations to students in public, private and home schools in Prince William County during the 2022-2023 school year through its H2Go Kids Virtual Classroom. The presentations, which are 20 to 30 minutes long,...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
This week has brought so much excitement as we welcomed students back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year. In an electrifying early morning atmosphere, I began the first day of school on the front steps of Gar-Field High School and, throughout the week, visited 26 schools across our county (see video), from Featherstone Elementary to Independence Nontraditional to Battlefield High, before concluding the first week of school at Sudley Elementary witnessing the future of PWCS. It is an invigorating experience to see our educators getting back to their core business of providing high-quality instruction to our students.
Leadership Prince William Opens Applications for Emerging Leaders Program
Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce that the Emerging Leaders program is now accepting applications for Fall 2022 cohort. The eight-session Emerging Leaders Program begins in September with an exciting Orientation meet & greet, then continues with a weekly session through most of November. The sessions are held at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, each designed to help participants know themselves, increase awareness of critical issues, and connect with community leaders.
United Black Firefighters of PWC Assist Homeless Children with Back-to-School Supplies
On Friday, Aug.19, members of the United Black Firefighters of PWC (UBFF) donated book bags and school supplies for more than 10 children at the Hilda M. Barg Homeless Prevention Center. “This is the first of many acts of community service for our young organization,” said Lieutenant Warren Broughton, President...
Arts Alive! 2022 Coming to Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sept. 11
Arts Alive! is Prince William County’s annual family-friendly community arts festival produced jointly by the Prince William County Arts Council, the County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the Hylton Performing Arts Center. The free arts festival features Prince William County Arts Council members and other community performers...
Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. It’s Wednesday and we’re over the hump! We’re here twice a month to let you know what’s going on in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally over the coming weekends.
Leadership Prince William Announces Signature Class of 2023
Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce the members of their Signature Program Class of 2023. The class members will kick off their year with an Opening Retreat at Skyland Resort Sept. 29 and 30. From there, the class will meet one business day per month through June of 2023, viewing Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park through a new lens during each session. Session topics range from History and Government to Health and Human Services, providing a comprehensive view of the community while participants discover more about their own leadership styles and how to better engage those in their sphere of influence to impact change in greater Prince William.
Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center General Manager Named VRPS President
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Kat Fish, long-time DPRT employee and General Manager of Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, has been named 2023 President of the Virginia Recreation & Park Society (VRPS). Kat has more than 20 years of experience as an aquatic professional in Prince William County. She began her career in recreation as a 15-year-old lifeguard. After graduating from college, she went on to teach high school history and coach the varsity dance team but returned to her passion of aquatics in 2010.
Bus Shelter Beautification Project Intertwines the Visual Arts, Environment
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Keep Prince William Beautiful, its sponsors and local artists have helped beautify the County’s bus shelters with art. The ribbon cutting for their beautification project is Aug. 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Babur B. Lateef, MD Appointed Health System Board Chair
Babur B. Lateef, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and physician in Prince William County, has been appointed as chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The Health System Board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which consists of the UVA Medical Center;...
Seeking Students for Youth Council
The Youth Council Branch of the Prince William County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (PWCNAACP) is looking for new students to join. They are looking for middle and high school students to become members of the youth council. All PWC youth are invited to learn more about their meaningful projects and to hear about the organization from current leaders and guest speakers.
Citizens Making a Difference in the Community
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s volunteers help keep waterways/ponds in the County, towns and cities beautiful and healthy through cleanup and monitoring events that collect data to promote science and research. In June, the Conservation District appreciated and...
The Giving Back Awards are Accepting Nominations!
Nominations for the Giving Back Awards are open once again and we can’t wait to hear your input! If you know of a non-profit organization that has done exceptional work or has in some way contributed to the community, spread the word by nominating them for Prince William Living’s Giving Back Awards 2022!
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
Chamber of Commerce Executives Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Debbie Jones, President & CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, and Joyce Waugh, President & CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, were recognized with “VACCE Lifetime Achievement Awards” by the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) at their Annual Awards Dinner held Aug. 18 in Chester, Virginia, during their 2022 Executive Leadership Conference.
MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!
Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
The Step- Family Blended with Love Conference
This conference will provide a platform to discuss, bring clarity, and resolution to some of the serious challenges that blended families have, while providing tools to educate, bring unity, effective communication through the power of love to the blended family. If you are you are a bio parent, co-parenting, a...
Hiring Now for Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA)
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) To assist in meeting the demand for instructional staff, PWCS is launching the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA) initiative for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates filling these exempt positions will earn $40,950 annually and will work in accordance with the 195-day instructional personnel calendar. Eligible candidates must have earned a bachelor’s degree, have the equivalent of a year’s experience working with students, have a favorable reference and/or evaluation from a recent supervisor, and meet all other requirements for employment with PWCS.
Stop the Violence Event
PowerMax Company will have a Stop The Violence Event on Nov. 19, 2022 at the Ferlazzo Building (15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge), from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about safety for their homes and our community. This event was designed to bring a greater awareness for safety and to help strengthen the family and our communities.
Sentara’s Ladies Night Out
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Grab your mom, sisters, co-workers or best girlfriends for a fun evening in a beautiful setting, celebrating women’s health with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Complimentary mini spa treatments. Delicious appetizers and dessert. Shopping with local vendors. Women’s health Q&A panel with...
