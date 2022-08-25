NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders. The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Diaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. But Diaz didn’t get in and Trumpet instead played a more muted version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on his horn in front of the Dodgers’ dugout during the seventh-inning stretch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO