Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
N.Y. Yankees-L.A. Angels Runs
Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu strikes out on a foul tip. Andrew Benintendi homers to right field. Aaron Judge called out on strikes. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Angels 0. Yankees second. Anthony Rizzo homers to center field. Josh Donaldson...
SFGate
Dodgers quiet Timmy Trumpet for now, Lux helps top Mets 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders. The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Diaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. But Diaz didn’t get in and Trumpet instead played a more muted version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on his horn in front of the Dodgers’ dugout during the seventh-inning stretch.
SFGate
L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Starling Marte singles to shallow right field, advances to 3rd. Brandon Nimmo scores. Throwing error by Andrew Heaney. Francisco Lindor hit by pitch. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left...
SFGate
Murphy's grand slam keys A's 10-6 win against Nationals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Murphy's fifth-inning grand slam broke open a one-run game and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-6 Tuesday night. Murphy added two singles and drove in five runs for Oakland, which has won three straight after rallying from an early 4-1 deficit. “We battled....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Snell's strong outing, Grisham's HR lead Padres past Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed four hits over six shutout innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Snell (6-7) struck out eight and rebounded from a shaky start...
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
Blue Jays aim for three-game sweep of Cubs
The Toronto Blue Jays will shoot for a sweep of their three-game series with the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday
SFGate
Chicago Cubs-Toronto Runs
Cubs fourth. Nick Madrigal grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Seiya Suzuki singles to shallow infield. Franmil Reyes lines out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
San Diego-San Francisco Runs
Padres sixth. Jurickson Profar called out on strikes. Juan Soto called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Brandon Crawford. Josh Bell singles to right center field. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth walks. Josh Bell to second. Brandon Drury flies out to deep right center field to Mike Yastrzemski.
SFGate
Boston-Minnesota Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa pops out to shallow infield to Trevor Story. Max Kepler walks. Jose Miranda walks. Max Kepler to second. Nick Gordon doubles to deep left center field. Jose Miranda scores. Max Kepler scores. Gio Urshela pops out to Franchy Cordero. 2 runs,...
SFGate
Kansas City-Chicago White Sox Runs
Royals second. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu. Nick Pratto homers to center field. Michael Massey grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Harrison to Jose Abreu. Kyle Isbel walks. Nicky Lopez flies out to right field to Gavin Sheets. 1 run, 1 hit, 0...
Computer malfunction causes lengthy darkness delay at SF Giants game
Giants fans have seen enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN panel of NBA coaches, execs picking Suns, Clippers over Warriors
The panel doesn't even expect the Warriors to repeat as Western Conference champs.
Comments / 0