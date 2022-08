TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -A 45-year-old death row inmate died on Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. According to officials, 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died at the TSCI. Schroeder’s sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services began on Aug. 31, 2006 on charges out of Pawnee County that included first-degree murder and forgery.

