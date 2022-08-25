ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: Stefanowski turns focus to state taxes

Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the state constitution, enshrining a right to abortion in it, only “provided a legal framework for abortion.”. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM UTC. Details on the student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
Stefanowski puts focus on state taxes in campaign for governor

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont. Tuesday, Stefanowski said he would eliminate 200 taxes and fees. He blamed Lamont for not doing enough to make the state more affordable. Last week Stefanowski was blaming Lamont for mismanagement...
Stimulus Checks For Connecticut Families Are On The Way: Gov. Lamont

Some Connecticut families will soon be getting child tax rebates. Gov. Ned Lamont yesterday announced that stimulus checks for Connecticut families are on the way. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is expected to mail out most of the checks by the end of this week, and eligible recipients will receive them over the next several days.
Unemployment Fraud Continues To Climb

Some Connecticut employers are flagging what they believe is the growing problem of unemployment fraud in the state. Employers are receiving an increase in unemployment claims for employees who still work for the company or who never worked for the company. The Department of Labor said it’s not a problem with their system, but simply an increase in fraud attempts across the system.
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Bright Spot: Wisconsin teen learns to fly before driving

Reedsburg, WI (WFSB) - Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their Drivers’ Licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for one Reedsburg teen. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I remember doing a flight to California when I was 14, and I was like I would like to travel and be on a plane, but I don’t think I could be a pilot, I remember telling my parents that, and look at me now, now I’m flying planes.”
