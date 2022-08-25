Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Stefanowski turns focus to state taxes
Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the state constitution, enshrining a right to abortion in it, only “provided a legal framework for abortion.”. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM UTC. Details on the student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski puts focus on state taxes in campaign for governor
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont. Tuesday, Stefanowski said he would eliminate 200 taxes and fees. He blamed Lamont for not doing enough to make the state more affordable. Last week Stefanowski was blaming Lamont for mismanagement...
Gov. Lamont: $40M in federal funds to provide internet to underserved areas of Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont received federal approval to release more than $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help provide broadband internet service to underserved areas of Connecticut.
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
ctexaminer.com
On the Trail: Lamont, White House Announce Funding for Affordable Internet to ‘Underserved’ Areas of Connecticut
About 10,000 homes and businesses in areas with substandard or no internet access would be eligible to receive “affordable” broadband service under a $43 million plan announced Tuesday by the White House, Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials. Lamont said about another $100 million in the funding through...
NBC Connecticut
State Funding to Help Schools Transition Away from Pandemic Free Meal Program
As students return to the classroom in Connecticut, many are starting the year with free lunch. But, depending on what school they attend, students might have to start paying for school meals before the year ends. The federal program that provided free school meals during the pandemic has expired. Now,...
Benefits of Connecticut's home heating assistance program to decrease in 2023
Connecticut's low-income Heating and Energy Assistance Program is headed back to pre-pandemic funding levels next year.
Increase in home heating oil prices could put a strain on low-income families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is winding down, and the cost to heat your home this winter is likely to get more expensive, which could really put a strain on low-income families. The state is trying to help ease the burden for people living on a tight budget. As a renter in Hartford, Kristen is […]
Register Citizen
Connecticut has 420,000 electric, natural gas customers who are more than 30 days behind in paying bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to Claire Coleman, the state’s Consumer Counsel. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks For Connecticut Families Are On The Way: Gov. Lamont
Some Connecticut families will soon be getting child tax rebates. Gov. Ned Lamont yesterday announced that stimulus checks for Connecticut families are on the way. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is expected to mail out most of the checks by the end of this week, and eligible recipients will receive them over the next several days.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Unemployment Fraud Continues To Climb
Some Connecticut employers are flagging what they believe is the growing problem of unemployment fraud in the state. Employers are receiving an increase in unemployment claims for employees who still work for the company or who never worked for the company. The Department of Labor said it’s not a problem with their system, but simply an increase in fraud attempts across the system.
Register Citizen
CT names cannabis retailer, micro-cultivator applicants to move forward in licensing process
Connecticut has made public the six cannabis retailers that have qualified for social equity status, who will be among the first to sell recreational cannabis in Connecticut, provided they receive further approval and pay the necessary licensing fees. The state Department of Consumer Protection also identified the two micro-cultivator applicants...
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
Register Citizen
CT is likely to follow California’s lead with plans for all-electric vehicle sales by 2035
The recent decision by California regulators to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 represents a tectonic shift in the national effort to reduce tailpipe emissions, experts say, leaving other states with limited options but to follow along with the ambitious schedule or fall behind on their own climate goals.
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
EBT outage hits Connecticut
People receiving SNAP – or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in Connecticut faced technical difficulties yesterday preventing them from purchasing food for yours
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Eyewitness News
Bright Spot: Wisconsin teen learns to fly before driving
Reedsburg, WI (WFSB) - Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their Drivers’ Licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for one Reedsburg teen. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I remember doing a flight to California when I was 14, and I was like I would like to travel and be on a plane, but I don’t think I could be a pilot, I remember telling my parents that, and look at me now, now I’m flying planes.”
2 men arrested in Connecticut while protesting eviction order
Two men were arrested in Connecticut Monday after taking part in a group effort to protest a formal eviction order.
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
