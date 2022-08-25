Reedsburg, WI (WFSB) - Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their Drivers’ Licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for one Reedsburg teen. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I remember doing a flight to California when I was 14, and I was like I would like to travel and be on a plane, but I don’t think I could be a pilot, I remember telling my parents that, and look at me now, now I’m flying planes.”

REEDSBURG, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO