Des Moines, IA

Dragoons latest pro basketball team in Iowa

By Keith Murphy
 5 days ago

PBA, the Pro Basketball Association, has awarded Des Moines and CK Management Group a PBA D-League franchise. New General Manager Michael Riddle says it will be called the Des Moines Dragoons. Riddle says the Dragoons will focus on giving Iowa talent another shot at a pro career.

PBA Commissioner Chris Terrell equates the level of professional play in D-League to Single-A baseball. PBA is in its third season. Terrell says all games on are on Roku, Fire, and YouTube, reaching more than two billion potential homes.

There are currently 44 teams and 8 divisions in the PBA. Des Moines will play in the Midwest division, though a Great Plains division could soon emerge to cut down on travel. Games are generally every other week on Saturdays, beginning in November, and going through February.

Riddle expects to have game runs for tryouts soon. More information can be found via Instagram with @pbaby1891 or www.pbaplayers.com. Riddle says he’s still scouting potential venues for games.

