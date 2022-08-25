ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonoke County, AR

Former Lonoke County deputy convicted of negligent homicide seen greeting elementary school students

By Samantha Boyd
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYMFb_0hVfyMx400

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.

17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by former Deputy Michael Davis a little over two years ago.

Fired Lonoke Co. deputy Michael Davis found guilty of negligent homicide, not guilty of manslaughter

Davis was found guilty of negligent homicide back in March.

“There’s good days and there’s bad days,” said Brittain’s aunt, Mary Robertson. “Today’s a bad day.”

Robertson said it was not only unsafe for Davis to be around elementary school kids that day, it was also extremely insensitive to her family.

“It wasn’t safe for my nephew to be around him,” she said.

Davis claimed during a traffic stop, he ordered Brittain to show his hands, but the teen reached into the back of the truck. Davis said he believed Brittain was looking for a rifle, so he shot and killed him.

Michael Davis body cam footage released showing moments after killing of Hunter Brittain

Davis appealed his conviction and is out of jail right now during the appeal process.

“He’s one of my employees,” said Ward Mayor Charles Gastineau. “He was opening the door and greeting kids on the first day of school and I thought we all did a wonderful job at that,” said Ward Mayor Charles Gastineau.

Gastineau said he hired Davis to work for the city water department, and while he did not specifically invite Davis to greet the kids at school, he was included in the group invitation that was sent out to all city employees.

“I never gave it a second thought,” the mayor said.

Family of Hunter Brittain files lawsuit against Lonoke Co. Sheriff, fired deputy

Gastineau said in hindsight while it might have been an insensitive decision, he did hire Davis to work for the city water department, which allowed him to come to campus and greet students. The mayor said he stands by that decision.

“He gets to go on as if nothing happened,” Robertson said, referring to Davis.

Ward Elementary School is in the Cabot School District. The district provided the following statement in response:

“On August 18, 2022, Ward Mayor Charles Gastineau contacted the administrator at Ward Central Elementary offering to bring city employees to open car doors on August 22, 2022. The District was not informed that former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis is a City of Ward employee, and Mayor Gastineau did not notify the District which employees he would be bringing with him. On August 23, 2022, a parent notified the District that Davis was one of the City of Ward employees present. Upon review, the District determined that the group never entered the building and was never alone with students. They opened car doors for 30 minutes and left campus. District employees were always present.”

#Negligent Homicide#Elementary School#Mayor#Greeting#Violent Crime#Lonoke Co
