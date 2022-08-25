USDA to Invest $15 Million in Innovative Projects for Climate-Smart Agriculture, Urban Agriculture and Addressing Invasive Species

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with GoBolt — a technology-led, customer-centric sustainable logistics provider — to manufacture 170 all-electric cargo vans and box trucks over the next 12 months. These vehicles will be deployed across the U.S. and Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005113/en/ The first batch of electric class 3 cargo vans in GoBolt’s order. (Photo: Lightning eMotors)

