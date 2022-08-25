Read full article on original website
RiotPWR’s Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller is good for iPhone gamers, but you can do better
RiotPWR's Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller is perfect for iPhone gamers who want to play mobile and cloud games using a console-quality peripheral. That said, it still feels like an imperfect solution with a limited scope, especially when compared to competing options from Backbone and Razer.
You Should Already Own These 32 Genius Tech Products
Technology is constantly improving, and Amazon is no stranger to hosting the latest releases. We searched the site for the most genius tech products we could find. We ended up with a list of 32 devices that push the envelope regarding function and design. These aren’t just fancy gadgets; the items we’ve listed are things you should already own. This includes a smart plug for automating appliances, the latest video doorbells, ergonomic computer accessories, and even smart self-care products. You don’t need to have a home of the future, but this tech of the future is the way forward.
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
See the last footage of Amazon's indigenous tribal man
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, according to Brazil’s indigenous protection agency, Funai. He lived in complete isolation for nearly three decades in the Amazon rainforest.
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
35 Forgotten Items We Were All Obsessed With In The Late 90's
Many of us who remember the ’90s might envision brightly colored decor, questionable fashion, wild toys, and outdated gadgets. Those years overflowed with these and other lighthearted trends – and so does this article. With no small measure of nostalgia, we combed Amazon and Etsy for 35 products of genuine or reminiscent of ’90s origin. Many of these items were simply popular then, while others no less than defined the decade. Go ahead, take a trip down memory lane, and pick up some fly relics along the way.
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" movies. Really, other than the gullwing doors, there's not much that clearly ties the cars together.
34 Things You Should Own If You Are Already Wishing The Fall To Be Here
While we love summer, fall is right around the corner, and we can't help but be excited about all it brings. Pumpkin spice drinks, warm sweaters, comfy slippers, and blankets are coming into view. If you're as happy as we are, you're in for a treat as we've rounded up 34 Amazon buys that you'll want to snag if you're ready for crisp fall air to hit. From fashion finds to home decor and kitchen accessories, we've got you covered. We've even managed to find an indoor smores machine so you can enjoy the bonfire treat from the comfort of your own home.
Why Trump-backed Truth Social still isn't available on Google's app store
Truth Social, the Twitter-like social network backed by former President Donald Trump, remains unavailable on Google's Android app store because of deficiencies in the app's content moderation systems, according to a Google spokesperson.
35 Home Decor Items That Will Wow Your Guests
Whether you're in the process of moving, renovating or simply looking to upgrade your space, you'd be surprised at how many great home decor items you can find from Amazon. They're great options that come without the stress of sifting through furniture store sites and trying to find the best bang for your buck. We've rounded up 35 home decor items that are sure to wow anyone who walks through the door, so you can proudly say "found it on Amazon!" when they inevitably ask where you made your purchase. From living room furniture to wall art, we've covered all of the bases when it comes to home goods. From small upgrade options to larger aesthetic changes, there's something in this list no matter where you're looking to upgrade.
Today's Wordle 438 answer and hint: Wednesday, August 31
Whether you're looking for the answer to today's Wordle or you'd just like to read a few tips to set you in the right direction, you'll find all of that as well as links to our helpful Wordle guides just a short scroll away. It's the end of the month...
Will we live on the moon? Neil deGrasse Tyson answers your space questions
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell to answer viewers’ questions about space travel and the moon.
35 Must Buy Items If You Love The 70's Decor Trend
It's time to get groovy, baby! The 70's aesthetic is so in for home decor right now, and this list has everything you need to embrace the funky fresh vibes. There is something for everyone, from shag carpets to cool accents, whether you want to dive head first into the trend or add a little flare.
If Your Summer Wardrobe Is Already Feeling Boring, You Need These 32 Timeless Pieces
With TikTok's posting left and right and all of our favorite influencers and celebrities setting new trends every day, it gets hard to keep up with all of the trends. Even worse, sometimes you do keep up with them and next thing you know everyone has the same thing as you! It's time to invest in a wardrobe that will last you a lifetime and give you a wide variety of options for styling and dressing. Bodysuits that will hang your curves and jumpsuits that will sinch in your waist are already on the list below. Stretchy bottoms, stunning skirts, and irresistible dress options may also be calling your name. There is no need to follow the rest of the crowd; invest in yourself and create the most stunning wardrobe collection of these 32 timeless pieces that will not disappoint.
Goldman Sachs lifts Covid vaccine and testing mandate for many employees
Goldman Sachs will no longer require its non-New York City based employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19, according to a memo obtained by CNN.
NASA releases stunning new image of the Phantom Galaxy
Stunning new images produced by the Hubble Telescope and the James Webb Telescope showcase the Phantom Galaxy, a spiral of solar systems 32 million light-years away from Earth.
Why last-season leftovers may get a second shot at Gap and Kohl's
What do you do when you when you need to rein in your shopping habit? Clean out the closet and try to make your old stuff feel new, right?
