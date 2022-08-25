Read full article on original website
Cleveland’s John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum
Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
Singer Paul Simon to perform at Ryan senate fundraiser in Canfield
Legendary singer Paul Simon, best known for his solo music and duo work with Art Garfunkel, will perform at a private campaign fundraiser for Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan in Canfield on Sept. 23. The fundraiser will be hosted by BJ Alan/Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan, Pamela Benger, and a...
Local park’s baseball field to see upgrade
Buhl Park's baseball field is getting an upgrade.
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Missing: Gary Warner
SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies
A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local bridge dedicated to decorated Air Force veteran
The bridge along State Route 46 over State Route 180 is now the "Air Force 2nd Lt. William Vaughan Memorial Bridge."
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
You can't miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year.
Niles tattoo shop expands again
1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger.
Haunts take over Dillard’s space at Southern Park Mall
The former Dillard's space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall.
Internal investigation targets Struthers official
Officials in Struthers are not saying much about the decision to place the city's code enforcement director on paid administrative leave.
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Daryl arrived...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets Youngstown date
The dates have been set for a holiday tradition to hit the Valley.
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
