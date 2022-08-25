ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

neosportsinsiders.com

Cleveland's John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum

Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Singer Paul Simon to perform at Ryan senate fundraiser in Canfield

Legendary singer Paul Simon, best known for his solo music and duo work with Art Garfunkel, will perform at a private campaign fundraiser for Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan in Canfield on Sept. 23. The fundraiser will be hosted by BJ Alan/Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan, Pamela Benger, and a...
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
SALEM, OH
erienewsnow.com

100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies

A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
GIRARD, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Area's past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
MEDINA, OH
27 First News

Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Daryl arrived...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

