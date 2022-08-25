ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

KIII 3News

Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
kurv.com

Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing

Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
ValleyCentral

$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Several arrested for aggravated robberies

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office arrested three suspects for allegedly taking part of two aggravated robberies. The sheriff’s department says the first robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on the 2700 block of Alamo Road, in rural Alamo. Meanwhile, the second robbery reportedly happened a few hours later at 11:30 p.m. […]
ValleyCentral

Valley police departments looking for new officers

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr police department is encouraging citizens to apply for their police department. The PD is currently recruiting new officers and is taking applications until Wednesday.  They are just one of several valley departments looking to increase their staff. Rio grande city is another city also looking for officers. Jhonny […]
ValleyCentral

$71K of cocaine seized at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $71,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. According to a news release, the seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the B&M bridge. The CBP release says a 51-year-old Laredo man was driving a 2010 Ford when he ordered […]
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD warns of fake social media post

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police Department wants the public to be aware of a fake Facebook post circulating online. According to a statement, the bogus post claims the department released video and details of a shooting that occurred “in broad daylight” involving a 17-year-old victim. Police say the video and photos were not taken […]
#Texas Attorney General#South Texas#Election Fraud#Mayor#Election Local#Monitor
ValleyCentral

Hours long standoff ends with arrest in Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police have arrested a man who they say barricaded himself in a home for hours. The standoff was just across the street from Rio Hondo Elementary on Robert Garza Drive. The police chief said the man had several outstanding warrants. Since the crime scene was near the elementary, […]
ValleyCentral

Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty of voter fraud

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty to charges of voter fraud on Thursday. Molina was accused of fraud in the 2017 mayoral election for changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote. He was arrested in June of 2019 on 11 counts of illegal voting and one […]
ValleyCentral

CBP: Smugglers abandon bundles of marijuana in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend. On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river. Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen […]
kurv.com

Barricade Incident In Rio Hondo Ends Peacefully

A Lower Valley man is facing several charges after holding a woman captive and then barricading himself inside a home for several hours before finally surrendering. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday morning when the woman escaped from the man who was holding her in his car in Rio Hondo. The man sped off as police showed up and barricaded himself in his stepfather’s home.
