miamivalleytoday.com
Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support upcoming events
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support will be hosting their monthly Muster & Mingle event. Kenny Saunders from the Laura Fire Department will be speaking, and dinner will be provided by Olive Garden. This will be held at the Tipp Center. Here’s the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Vendors needed for Buccs Bazaar
COVINGTON — Vendors are needed for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America’s (BPA) third annual Buccs Bazaar. The Buccs Bazaar is a holiday event on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Covington High School. The bazaar offers a local holiday shopping experience with different vendors, crafting events, door prizes and raffle baskets.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Civic Band ‘End of Summer’ concert set for Labor Day
TROY — Troy’s own river bank, along the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., is where Troy Civic Band will present a free “End of Summer” outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. The 60-member band uses the Treasure Island pavilion as its performance home.
miamivalleytoday.com
Hoffman Fine Art Show results
WEST MILTON — The 15th annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Fine Art Show took place in West Milton on Aug. 5-7. Those in attendance had the opportunity to vote for their top three favorite pieces among the 64 pieces on display. Tallying up those votes lead to the top three winners being “Pantherina” by Tom Kinarney in first place, “Christmas Carols” by George Stum in second place, and “Main Street” by James Gentry in third.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua H-D event honors fallen heroes
The Vietnam Fallen Heroes Memorial made a stop at Piqua Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event included the dog tag display and a motorcycle ride honoring fallen veterans.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City leaf pickup program to begin soon
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City street department will be starting the city’s leaf pickup program soon. Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, one foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. No limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create downtime for repairs and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County real estate transactions
• Bruce A. Vanover and Rhonda E. Vanover to B.A.R.E. Rentals, LLC, two lots, $0. • Victoria J. Hand and Vincent Anthony Hand to Victoria J. Hand and Vincent Anthony Hand, one lot, $0. • Anthony E. Kendall to RPS Ventures, INC, one lot, $137,000. • Rachel Carter and Shane...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local writer featured in new ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’
TROY — Writer and Troy resident Christina Ryan Claypool has once again been featured in an anthology. This time in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” by Amy Newmark. “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” is a collection of 101 stories designed to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy boys golfers sweep tri-match with Sidney, Northmont
TROY — The Troy golf team reached the halfway points of the 2022 golf regular season Monday at Troy Country Club. And, like it has been for most of the season, Troy coach Mark Evilsizor liked what he saw in a tri-match with Northmont and Sidney. Troy won with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Monday Prep Sports Roundup
XENIA — The Troy volleyball team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 win over Xenia Monday night. The Trojans will play Vandalia-Butler Thursday. Brynn Siler had nine kills for Troy and Hannah Duff added seven kills. Kasey Sager had five kills...
miamivalleytoday.com
Cleveland Street fire destroys house
PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football visits Piqua Friday night for “The Game”
The Piqua-Troy football game is the stuff of legends — as you might expect with a game being played for the 128th time at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night. It seems only fitting that there are trophies on the line in Friday’s game. But, the Battle on the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
