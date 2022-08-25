TIPP CITY — The Tipp City street department will be starting the city’s leaf pickup program soon. Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, one foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. No limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create downtime for repairs and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO