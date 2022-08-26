Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
WTHR
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving free bundlets Thursday for 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to customers. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the bakery will give the first 250 guests at each location a free Confetti Bundtlet. To expand the celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
You Can Buy This Midwestern Mansion/Bass Pro Shop From A NASCAR Legend
Professional racecar driver Tony Stewart is selling his massive Columbus, Indiana property for $30 million. It's not for everybody, but it's one of the most unique properties you'll probably ever see. The Zillow listing describes it as "the finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana." The...
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
showmegrantcounty.com
James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival
James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
msn.com
John Oates reflects on 50-year career before headlining Indy music festival with Daryl Hall
Fifty years ago this September, Daryl Hall and John Oates released their debut studio album “Whole Oats,” a collection of 11 soulful, soft-rock songs. At the time, it made made little commercial impact. But 18 studio albums, six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later, Hall and Oates are still touring and headlining music festivals — namely, All IN Music and Arts Festival this Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
theseymourowl.com
Investigating the Haunted Hannah House
Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
cbs4indy.com
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Temario Stokes' mentor said the 16-year-old was 'genuine about change'
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kareem Hines was devastated to hear one of his mentees, 16-year-old Temario Stokes, was shot and killed Thursday morning waiting for the school bus. The Greenwood teenager had been in Hines' mentorship program, New B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth), for about a year. “His participation was...
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency
Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
