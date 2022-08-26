Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Deep Ellum Business Catches Fire Days After Historic Flood
One week after historic flooding in parts of north Texas, many are still in desperate need of help. Ellum Electric in Deep Ellum is dealing with a one-two punch. The scooter business was submerged in several inches of rain last Monday but owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney says he was spared the worst of the flooding.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Multiple North Texas Agencies Fight Fire at Apartment Complex on IH30
Multiple North Texas agencies are responding to a large fire in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. According to Rockwall police, the fire is burning at a large apartment complex that is currently under construction. The apartment complex, which is located in the 5100 block of IH30 in Fate, was not...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot With Engine Failure Makes Emergency Belly Landing Near Fort Worth's CTP
A pilot is OK after making an emergency landing in the grass off Chisholm Trail Parkway in South Fort Worth Tuesday morning. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the pilot reported an engine failure and was trying to get to nearby Spinks Airport but didn't make it. The plane came...
Two arrested after firing at officers during pursuit through Fort Worth and Haltom City, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after shooting at officers during a pursuit, eventually leading to a crash in Haltom City, officials say. Two suspects fled Tuesday morning after Fort Worth police officers tried to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
fox4news.com
Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire
It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loss of Oil Pressure Causes Plane Crash in Ellis County
According to the Department of Public Safety, a plane crashed near Waxahachie Sunday evening. At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash near the city limits. Investigation indicated that a small two-seater Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near F.M. 875 and Lone Elm Road in Ellis County.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
DART announces changes to service schedule on Labor Day, Sept. 5
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the Labor Day holiday. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced a new schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5. DART buses and the light rail will be operating on a weekend...
Suspect, hostage identified after deadly chase, crash and shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect was shot and killed by a Fort Worth officer after the suspect fatally shot a hostage following a police chase out of Central Texas on Sunday night, officials said. Officials on Tuesday identified the suspect as J'Quinnton D. Hopson, 38, and the victim...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Contractors Volunteer to Preserve Historic Dallas Streetcar
Once upon a time, the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End was the place to go. "The West End used to be way different than what it is now," J.J. Velez said. Velez remembers coming to the Spaghetti Warehouse as a child for birthday celebrations and having the treat of eating inside the Old East Dallas Streetcar 707, which sat inside the restaurant.
Two Homes, One Mortgage: This Flexible Fairmount Home Offers Options
Isn’t it nice to be flexible? I’m not talking about the ability to touch your toes to your nose or put your leg behind your head (like the Bowtie Daughter can do) I’m talking about the other areas where being flexible is a benefit. We can be...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth ISD Names Lone Superintendent Finalist
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone candidate for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.
