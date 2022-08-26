ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Deep Ellum Business Catches Fire Days After Historic Flood

One week after historic flooding in parts of north Texas, many are still in desperate need of help. Ellum Electric in Deep Ellum is dealing with a one-two punch. The scooter business was submerged in several inches of rain last Monday but owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney says he was spared the worst of the flooding.
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting

DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire

It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
Loss of Oil Pressure Causes Plane Crash in Ellis County

According to the Department of Public Safety, a plane crashed near Waxahachie Sunday evening. At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash near the city limits. Investigation indicated that a small two-seater Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near F.M. 875 and Lone Elm Road in Ellis County.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
Contractors Volunteer to Preserve Historic Dallas Streetcar

Once upon a time, the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End was the place to go. "The West End used to be way different than what it is now," J.J. Velez said. Velez remembers coming to the Spaghetti Warehouse as a child for birthday celebrations and having the treat of eating inside the Old East Dallas Streetcar 707, which sat inside the restaurant.
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable

Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
Fort Worth ISD Names Lone Superintendent Finalist

Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone candidate for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.
