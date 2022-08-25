ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Uncle Bud’s Hut Must Be the Coolest Place In Colorado

Where is Uncle Bud's Hut, and have you seen it lately? The word on the mountain is this hut is literally one of the coolest places in Colorado. If you love the mountains, and if you're a strong skier with a taste for adventure, this location near Leadville, Colorado might be precisely what you're looking for.
LEADVILLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall

Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.
COLORADO STATE
sillyamerica.com

Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado

I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties

Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
CEDAREDGE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Salem Media Announces the Return of Recently Retired Morning Host Peter Boyles

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005860/en/ Peter Boyles (Photo: Business Wire)
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Home for Sale Once a Smart Home Company’s Headquarters

A home for sale in Basalt, Colorado is absolutely gorgeous and was once the headquarters of a Colorado-based smart home company. The company that once operated out of the home is known as Mackie Electronics Systems. The company offers services in major upgrades for homes including home theater, music, TV, automated shades, lighting control, thermostats, internet, security systems, and more.
BASALT, CO
95 Rock KKNN

