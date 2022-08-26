ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Juveniles arrested after northwest Las Vegas valley junior high school threat

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two juveniles have been arrested following a possible threat at a northwest valley junior high school.

On Thursday morning Walter Johnson Academy administrators were alerted to the possibility of a threat on campus and notified Clark County School District Police, according to a letter sent to parents.

CCSD police then investigated the situation and arrested the two juveniles in connection to the threats.

School administrators cited privacy laws as to why no other details regarding the threats could be released.

Walter Johnson Academy is located in the northwest Las Vegas valley at 7701 Ducharme Avenue near Buffalo and Alta Drives.

The Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Parents and guardians are asked to talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

As a reminder, students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website , or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Pansi May
5d ago

School just started so harsh punishment including suspension should be handed out immediately so these kids and their parents get the message that bad behavior will not be tolerated. Weed out those who are not attending school to learn so that those who are can do so in peace. 🏫

Reply
4
gingerbeardman
5d ago

Kids these days need a whooping in the household something fierce

Reply
10
 

