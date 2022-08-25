Is Joe Beddia plotting a new restaurant in East Kensington?

It sure seems like a sister restaurant to Pizzeria Beddia is coming to East Kensington.

What's happening: Rising Real Estate noticed earlier this week that permits had been issued to transform the former Weisbrod & Hess Brewery on Martha Street into a restaurant from "a major Philadelphia restaurant group."

The permits ( view them here ) show that the LLC behind the project has the same address as Defined Hospitality , which runs Pizzeria Beddia, and the architect worked on Beddia's Fishtown location — as well as other Defined Hospitality spots, like Suraya and Condesa.

Most tellingly, Joe Beddia shared — and later deleted — a post on his own Instagram story from Michael Parsell, one of the developers of across-the-street neighbor Martha, that said Beddia "and co. are doing right by this building."

Screenshot of an Instagram story posted from Joe Beddia’s account, @pizzacamp, late Wednesday and deleted sometime Thursday.

Defined Hospitality didn't respond to Axios' request for confirmation that it is indeed a Beddia-linked project.

What's next: Given that the site remains something of an urban ruin, it's probably not wise to expect any restaurant to be occupying the space for a while.