Cisco, TX

Eagles defenses plays well in loss to Permian

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team struggled to move the ball on the offensive side of the ball against Odessa Permian, and they ended up losing 17-3. The offense was held to just 49 yards and three first downs. The Eagle defense played a good game, but were...
ABILENE, TX
CHS defense took “big steps” in Week 1 loss to Keller

The Cooper Cougars enter Week 2 of the season with a loss in Week 1. Head coach Aaron Roan’s team came out strong in the first half against Keller and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half, the offense stalled and the special teams gave up two touchdowns.
ABILENE, TX
Cisco, TX
Wylie is happy to get first win on the board in Week 1

The Wylie Bulldogs went on the road and picked up a victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Bulldogs started the night incredibly fast on Friday night. They scored 30 points in the first half and then hung on for dear life for a six point victory. Winning is not as...
WYLIE, TX
Buckaroo seniors are trying to help Breckenridge turn the corner

That’s what we heard before the season started. Turns out, we shouldn’t sleep on the Buckaroos. The came running out of the gates on Friday and beat Jacksboro to open 2022 with a dominant win. The Buckaroos are loaded with seniors that are three-year varsity players. Those guys...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Comanche’s Martinez nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

Comanche’s Miguel Martinez got the 2022 season off to a great start, and he is nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Martinez helped lead the Indians to a season opening victory over Brady. He caught five passes in the game for 127 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he came up with three tackles and picked off a pair of passes against the Bulldogs.
COMANCHE, TX
Wylie’s red-zone defense paves the way to victory

Wylie head coach Clay Martin and his Bulldogs opened up the 2022 season on Friday night with a hard fought 30-24 victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Wylie defense gave up 17 points in the first half, and then tightened up and held the Lions to just one touchdown in the second half. They forced two turnovers.
WYLIE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th

Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
ABILENE, TX

