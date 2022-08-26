Read full article on original website
Eagles defenses plays well in loss to Permian
Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team struggled to move the ball on the offensive side of the ball against Odessa Permian, and they ended up losing 17-3. The offense was held to just 49 yards and three first downs. The Eagle defense played a good game, but were...
CHS defense took “big steps” in Week 1 loss to Keller
The Cooper Cougars enter Week 2 of the season with a loss in Week 1. Head coach Aaron Roan’s team came out strong in the first half against Keller and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half, the offense stalled and the special teams gave up two touchdowns.
Cooper wants to win the Crosstown Showdown, but getting better is most important
The Abilene High Eagles are coming for the Cooper Cougars in Week 2. It’s the 62nd time for the two teams to collide at Shotwell Stadium. Cooper leads the series with 36 wins, and they won the last two meetings. Last year, the Cougars topped the Eagles in the...
Abilene High says there is room for fun and work during Crosstown Showdown week
It’s week 2 of the season, and it’s already time for the Crosstown Showdown. Abilene High is coming off a season-opening loss to Odessa Permian, and they would love to get on track against their rivals, the Cooper Cougars. This is meeting number 62 between the two schools.
Wylie is happy to get first win on the board in Week 1
The Wylie Bulldogs went on the road and picked up a victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Bulldogs started the night incredibly fast on Friday night. They scored 30 points in the first half and then hung on for dear life for a six point victory. Winning is not as...
Buckaroo seniors are trying to help Breckenridge turn the corner
That’s what we heard before the season started. Turns out, we shouldn’t sleep on the Buckaroos. The came running out of the gates on Friday and beat Jacksboro to open 2022 with a dominant win. The Buckaroos are loaded with seniors that are three-year varsity players. Those guys...
Comanche’s Martinez nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
Comanche’s Miguel Martinez got the 2022 season off to a great start, and he is nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Martinez helped lead the Indians to a season opening victory over Brady. He caught five passes in the game for 127 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he came up with three tackles and picked off a pair of passes against the Bulldogs.
Wylie’s red-zone defense paves the way to victory
Wylie head coach Clay Martin and his Bulldogs opened up the 2022 season on Friday night with a hard fought 30-24 victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Wylie defense gave up 17 points in the first half, and then tightened up and held the Lions to just one touchdown in the second half. They forced two turnovers.
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th
Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
Wake-Up Weather: A soggy start with rain chances sticking around throughout Tuesday
This morning is a soggy one for the majority of the Big Country. Rain started late last night and continued through the overnight hours. As of 6am, Abilene Regional Airport has measured 2.34″ since just before midnight last night. Temperatures today look to be held to the mid and...
