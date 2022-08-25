Read full article on original website
Dwyane Wade admits becoming NBA owner taught him he shouldn’t have given up money during Miami Heat Big 3 era
Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that he now realizes that financial sacrifices he made during the Miami Heat’s magical Big 3 era didn’t really need to be made. Wade appeared on the “Point Forward” podcast and spoke about how his financial sacrifice for the team came about.
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Andre Iguodala raves about Anthony Edwards: ‘He need 2 months of Miami basketball, and it’s over with’
During a recent conversation with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala raved about the talents of Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards. “The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there was absolutely nothing I could do,” Iguodala said of Edwards. “I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to wrap it up.’
Tim Hardaway apologizes for his ‘I hate gay people’ comments from 15 years ago: ‘I was just taught differently’
Former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway has expressed regret for his controversial homophobic remarks from 2007. He cited his religious upbringing as being partly responsible for his caustic comments. Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle interviewed Hardaway by phone, and the former standout guard explained the reasoning behind his...
NBA exec thinks Miami Heat will win Eastern Conference this season: ‘I think experience matters, and they were close last year’
In the opinion of many NBA analysts across the league, the Miami Heat will enter the 2022-23 regular season worse off than they were during the 2021-22 campaign. The most common point that people have looked to while arguing that claim is the loss of veteran forward P.J. Tucker. Re-signing Tucker was reportedly the Heat’s No. 1 priority this summer, and they unfortunately lost out to the Philadelphia 76ers in the endeavor.
