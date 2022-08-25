In the opinion of many NBA analysts across the league, the Miami Heat will enter the 2022-23 regular season worse off than they were during the 2021-22 campaign. The most common point that people have looked to while arguing that claim is the loss of veteran forward P.J. Tucker. Re-signing Tucker was reportedly the Heat’s No. 1 priority this summer, and they unfortunately lost out to the Philadelphia 76ers in the endeavor.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO