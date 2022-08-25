LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The season began the same way last year ended, with a one-possession loss. Nine of the last ten games for the Huskers which have been a one-score difference, which includes the defeat against Northwestern in Dublin, at 31-28. Ireland’s game had many similarities to last year’s, with struggles along the line of scrimmage, questionable decision making, and an inability to put the game away. Nebraska lead by 11 twice against Northwestern.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO