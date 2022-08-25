Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Huskers prepare for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1...
1011now.com
Huskers lose against Northwestern with one-score difference
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The season began the same way last year ended, with a one-possession loss. Nine of the last ten games for the Huskers which have been a one-score difference, which includes the defeat against Northwestern in Dublin, at 31-28. Ireland’s game had many similarities to last year’s, with struggles along the line of scrimmage, questionable decision making, and an inability to put the game away. Nebraska lead by 11 twice against Northwestern.
1011now.com
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 against North Dakota. Important reminders:. The University of Nebraska enforces...
1011now.com
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As nasty as social media can be, it also has the power to do good. The Carder family, in Lincoln, can attest to that. Their pet tortoise, Cecil, went missing for nearly two weeks, and dozens of people united online to find it. This is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Warm & Less Humid
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold front that moved through the area Sunday and Sunday night will result in cooler and less humid conditions for Monday. There is a slight chance for a few isolated morning showers in the eastern areas. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly sunny.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. UNL and student organization help spread awareness of sexual assault. Updated: 17 hours ago. With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year...
1011now.com
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
First day at Ada Robinson Elementary School
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. UNL and student organization help spread awareness of sexual assault. Updated: 15 hours ago. With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year...
1011now.com
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
1011now.com
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
1011now.com
LSO: Men assault & steal $10,000 from woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes two men robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car. On Saturday around 12:42 p.m. LSO deputies were called to area of S 25th Street, between Wittstruck and Roca Roads, after residents said they heard an argument and gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Widespread 90s & Rain Chances Return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Widespread heat returns over the next few days. Humidity levels will remain low for Wednesday but start to creep through the rest of the week. Some small chances for rain return to the area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wednesday the hot 90 degree heat returns...
1011now.com
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
1011now.com
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
1011now.com
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand. The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building. No injuries were reported. The Waterloo Fire Chief says Two Rivers Concessions, which has...
1011now.com
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
1011now.com
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
1011now.com
LPD investigating robbery at downtown gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators say a man in a mask stole money from a downtown Lincoln gas station. On Tuesday at 1:03 a.m. Lincoln Police Department officers were called to the U-Stop Convenience Store, off 10th Street and Lincoln Mall, on a report of a robbery. LPD said responding...
Comments / 0