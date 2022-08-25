ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Deadly Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Reported In Montgomery County (DEVELOPING)

By Nicole Acosta
 5 days ago
One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. Photo Credit: Pixaxbay/diegoparra

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fatal crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer happened on South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township around 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, initial reports said.

Further details were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

sanatogapost.com

County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash

NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading

READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
LANSDALE, PA
firststateupdate.com

Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

KNOW THIS CAR? Mail Thief At Large In Lehigh County, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a string of mail thefts throughout Lehigh County. Troopers were called to a report of two men in a maroon sedan who were seen stealing mail from a mailbox on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Suv#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Montgomery
Berks Weekly

Two hospitalized after SUV moped collision in Reading

Two people were severely injured late Saturday night following a motor vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of North 5th Street and Greenwich Street in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the intersection at 11:55pm for a crash involving a motorcycle, initially reported to be one person possibly...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Child Pulled From Hot Car In NJ Dies: Prosecutor

An infant died after being found in a hot, locked car on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Central Jersey, authorities said.The incident happened on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, where the baby was found unattended in the unattended car around 3:20 p.m., developing reports say.Temps hovered around 91…
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages rear, roof of Lehigh County home

A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lower Macungie Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to the home with attached garage in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt. The rear of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
