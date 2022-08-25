Deadly Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Reported In Montgomery County (DEVELOPING)
One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.
The fatal crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer happened on South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township around 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, initial reports said.
Further details were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
