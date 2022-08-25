ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

KARE 11

Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
beckersspine.com

orthospinenews.com

Complex Knee Surgeon, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, Ranks Among the Top Orthopedic Researchers in the World as h-index Surpasses 100

EDINA, MINN. (PRWEB) AUGUST 30, 2022 – Complex knee surgeon and research clinician scientist, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, joins the list of most highly cited researchers (h-index => 100 according to his public profile in the Google Scholar Citations database). A high h-index value signifies Dr. LaPrade’s leadership in the Orthopedic field and underscores the degree to which his research has advanced and inspired the work of peer scientists. An h-index of 100 indicates that Dr. LaPrade has published 100 papers that have each received 100 or more citations 100 or more times. When a paper is frequently cited, it demonstrates that other researchers and orthopedists are using those results to test and prove new theories that subsequently provide fresh discoveries. This process is how research serves as the basis for continuously advancing the field of orthopedics and improving outcomes.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Pedestrian crossings on Hwy 36 draw concern from locals who are worried about safety

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Road construction is wrapping up on Highway 36 near Stillwater, but some locals are worried the road be less safe because of it. MnDOT officials say the main purpose of this 12.5 mile-long construction project on Highway 36 between Maplewood and Stillwater is to repave the roads, but while they're doing that, MnDOT officials say they're also going to be working on four pedestrian crossings on the highway.
STILLWATER, MN
wdayradionow.com

Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
Bring Me The News

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Massive light flashes captured from airplane near MSP Airport during Saturday storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stunning video was recently captured from a flight traveling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.During Saturday evening's storms, passenger Jonah Martinez recorded video of massive light flashes coming from the northwestern suburbs. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer recently gave his thoughts on the light show."Those flashes, I would surmise, are arcing on the power lines as they are failing. I think that's because of the high winds and possibly those five EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities," Shaffer said. Damage included downed trees, but there were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Break
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Business Finds Niche Selling Hijabs

A Maple Grove business is helping to meet the clothing demand for the world’s fastest-growing major religion. Batul Walji started the Hijab Shack to cater to Muslim clients. The Hijab Shack, located inside the Star Banners building on 85th Avenue, carries a variety of fabrics, designs and colors. She determined the business was necessary after struggling to find quality hijabs for her daughter.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Developer Hopes to Build New Coffee Shop on Robbinsdale Oil Site

Plans are in place to turn a shuttered gas station in Robbinsdale into a drive-through coffee shop. Earlier this summer, Edina-based TOLD Development Co. presented plans to the city's planning commission to convert the former Robbinsdale Oil Co. site near Bottineau Boulevard and 40th Avenue into a coffee shop.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

