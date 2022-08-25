ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fact check: False claim that bumblebees use acoustic levitation to move through the air

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The claim: Bumblebees don’t fly but levitate through acoustic levitation

Bees affect the ecosystem through pollination, but some social media users are claiming one type of bee – the bumblebee – has a unique ability: levitation.

“When they beat their wings very fast, they build up energy inside a hollow cavity near their larynx. When it reaches 7.83Hz matching the earths magnetic frequency, they are able to levitate,” reads part of an Aug. 14 Facebook post that was shared more than 150 times in two days.

But the claim is baseless. Experts say bees are able to fly because of the flexible structure of their wings and a pressure differential between the air above and below them, which generates lift.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAkPe_0hVfwCck00
A bumblebee rests on a blade of grass in a garden in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Martin Meissner, AP

Wing anatomy, pressure differential allows bees to fly

Leif Richardson, a conservation biologist who works with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, said the information in the post is “not true.”

Richardson said part of the reason bumblebees can fly is “leading edge vortices," as referenced in a 2009 Oxford University study .

As bees flap their wings, they essentially create a mini air vortex, which Richardson described as a “tiny hurricane" that sits just above the front edge of the wing. It makes it so air is less dense above the wing than below it – a pressure differential that generates lift and allows the bee to fly.

It’s the same reason that airplanes can fly .

Christina Grozinger, a professor of entomology and director of Pennsylvania State University's Center for Pollinator Research, said the claim is “definitely not true” in an email to USA TODAY on Aug. 16.

More: American bumblebees have disappeared from these 8 states. Now they could face extinction.

“If you watch bumblebees visiting flowers in a garden, it is very clear that they are capable of sophisticated flight patterns,” Grozinger said. “This is only possible because of precise movements of their wings and wing muscles, controlled by their brains, which allow them to navigate complex and changing environments with ease.”

Arizona State University’s “Ask a Biologist” section of its website echoes their statements. It notes that bee wings are “not rigid, but twist and rotate during flight.” Their wings make “short, quick sweeping motions front and back, front and back” that create enough lift for flight.

The post's other claims are also untrue

Beyond the mechanics of bee flight, Richardson said there are several other aspects of the post that are not true.

First, he said bees don’t have a larynx as the post claims. The larynx, often referred to as the voice box because it holds the vocal cords, is part of the respiratory system for humans and other mammals.

Richardson said bees do have what could be described as hollow cavities in their bodies, but that’s their trachea , which is part of their respiratory system.

Though they don't use acoustic levitation, Richardson said vibration through thoracic muscles is a “key part of the life of a bee” and can be used to communicate with other bees or shake the pollen from a flower.

Additionally, the post's claim of a 7.83Hz frequency is also off-base. Richardson said the frequency at which bees flap their wings can change depending on factors such as their species or the elevation they're flying at.

Fact check: Heart-shaped honeycomb wasn't designed by bees

Scientists have used acoustic levitation to levitate objects including insects, as reported by The Washington Post , but Richardson said he’s “not aware of any organism in nature” that has the inherent ability to levitate through sound.

“Certainly bees are not known to do that,” Richardson said.

AFP Fact Check also debunked the claim .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that bumblebees don’t fly but levitate through acoustic levitation. Experts told USA TODAY bees are able to fly because of the flexible structure of their wings and a pressure differential that exists in the air above and below them, which generates lift.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that bumblebees use acoustic levitation to move through the air

Comments / 1

Related
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
ECONOMY
Smithonian

People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too

In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Bumblebees#Flowers#Oxford University
natureworldnews.com

Evidence Shows Jeholornis, an Early Bird That Lived 120 Million Years Ago, Was the First Known To Eat Fruits

Fruit is consumed by hundreds of animals, including humans, fruit bats, maned wolves, and toucans. However, most fruit-bearing plants only appeared relatively recently in Earth's history, during the Cretaceous period, when the dinosaurs were already extinct. First Fruit-Eating Birds In Earth's History. By comparing the skull morphologies and stomach contents...
WILDLIFE
deseret.com

Do animals other than humans farm? New study says pocket gophers might

“Old McDonald had a farm,” and McDonald is a ... gopher?. A new paper published in the scientific journal Current Biology explores the possibility that pocket gophers might be the first known mammal that farms. Pocket gophers excavate tunnels, and scientists discovered that while it’s difficult for roots to...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants

Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
digg.com

What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?

It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
BITCOIN
IFLScience

Amber Fossil's Jurassic Park Treatment Indicates Flowering Plants Emerged 50 Million Years Before Dinosaurs

Scientists armed with an ancient flower wrapped in amber have discovered that a highly successful group of plants is over 150 million years older than botanists previously thought. By analyzing old and new specimens from the highly successful Buckthorn family, the analyses revealed that flowering plants were likely living it up on Earth long before the dinosaurs turned up.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Current Siberian warming is the most powerful of the last 7,000 years

The north of Western Siberia is recording the warmest summers of the last 7,000 years. While for several millennia the temperature of the region was following a general cooling, in the 19th century there has been an abrupt change with rapidly rising temperature that has reached its highest value in the recent decades. These findings were published today in Nature Communications.
ENVIRONMENT
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: The Real Life Indiana Jones

Thousands if not millions of people have seen the movie Indiana Jones. But I would venture a guess that only a small percentage of those movie goers knew there was a real Indiana Jones... or perhaps several.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

587K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy