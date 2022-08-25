ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

As shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief went on a shopping spree

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzX4V_0hVfve6l00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Costco shopper is hoping to spread a message of awareness after a thief snatched her wallet, and immediately began racking up charges.

Marilyn Johnston, 76, says her wallet was in her purse on Tuesday afternoon, when she placed her purse in the front of the shopping cart, and pushed it into the Costco in Carmel Mountain.

“It was always close to me, or I was pushing it, so your purse is right in front of you,” said Johnston.

Johnston says she scooped up a few items, and after a half hour of shopping, she was approached by a stranger.

She says at a shoe display, as the cart was facing in one direction, a woman turned her attention in the other direction.

Johnston says the dark-haired woman in her 40s asked her if a shoe was a size 9, a US size, and whether it would fit the woman's mother.

“I said it was a 9. I said it was US, and I said ‘You'd have to ask her,’ and then she sort of left,” said Johnston.

Within about half an hour, she tried to check out. She looked in her purse, and found her wallet, missing.

“It’s devastating. Couldn’t believe it. 100% a violation,” said Johnston.

A call to one credit cart company discovered two charges at a nearby Home Depot, each for more than a $1,000.

An attempted charge for $2,500 was rejected by fraud filters.

“Made me think it's professional … while I was in store, and this couldn’t have been more than a half hour later, they were at Home Depot and Target charging on everything they could,” said Johnston.

The thief charged more than $5,000 on credit and debit cards, with more than $5,000 more in purchases that were rejected.

Marilyn believes the thief may have followed her throughout the store—possibly targeting her because of her age—before moving in with those distracting questions, while an accomplice snatched her wallet.

“You have to be very watchful, aware of surroundings … If they're not caught, I'm sure continue to target older people and others,” said Johnston.

Johnston says she's hopeful the credit card companies will reimburse her.

She did file a police report, and believes there may be surveillance video of the thief.

ABC 10News reached out to Costco for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 17

Andrew Rosales
5d ago

Absolutely terrible, it's all the WOKE Left Liberal DA's & Judges that give a slap on the wrist and say don't do it again! No accountability in a Blue State like California, keep voting Blue and this is what you're going to get!

Reply
Jasan
5d ago

You don't know how many times I see women with their shopping carts just leave their purses wide open and unattended (in the baby seat) while they are looking around not paying any attention to their surroundings and I pass by them all the time and shake my head in disbelief that anyone could have had the opportunity and lifted their purses with all their valuables in it. By the time they turn around it would be too late the thief is long gone! Remember people it only takes a second especially a professional who is good at this to never ever leave your purses unattended in a shopping cart. Haven't they learned?

Reply(1)
LongSummerDays
5d ago

It's a criminal sanctuary state, I don't know why anyone would be surprised since their democrat voters are the reason we are living in a criminal sanctuary state and currently taxing us to death to support them.

