Q2 Billings Area Weather: When the storms end, the heat returns

Thursday and Friday have the potential for cells of very heavy rain, and thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts. Then temperatures in the 90s are ahead.

After a mild Thursday afternoon, showers and storms will be most active in southeast Montana through the evening. Most will have light rain, but pockets of stronger storms with some stronger gusts and heavy rain could develop.

Stronger storms will occur west of Billings Thursday evening. Friday holds more potential for some strong storms with lightning, heavy rain and wind before a dry and warm Saturday.

Another disturbance Sunday cools the area to 70s to low 80s with possible thunderstorms. Beyond that, a dry and very week is coming together.