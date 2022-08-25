Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer sometimes will attend the County Commissioners meeting, sitting in the back of the room and not saying anything. Tuesday was a little different as he thanked Cary Groninger, commissioner, and Matt Sandy, Area Plan, for meeting Monday with him and city planners as they met with the project manager from the Indiana Department Of Transportation (INDOT) about the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for U.S. 30 for about 90 minutes.

WARSAW, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO