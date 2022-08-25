Read full article on original website
Open for Business: New companies set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: New companies set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out. The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago...
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller issues executive order committing South Bend as Broadband Ready City
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller issued an executive order Tuesday calling on South Bend to be a "Broadband Ready Community" and expand internet options in the city. “Broadband is essential infrastructure in our city for residents, businesses, and community organizations to thrive in today’s economy,” said...
WNDU
Neff Automation hosts robotics expo at Gillespie Conference Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana company made a stop in South Bend to show off their new systems. Neff Automation said their robots and automated systems can help companies weather economic downturns, like recession. According to the company, they work in agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics industries. Company leaders...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades
The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 6 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
Times-Union Newspaper
46th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival Is Sept. 15-18
NAPPANEE - It's a big celebration and historic Nappanee continues its tradition of being one of Indiana's top fall festivals when its annual Apple Festival opens Sept. 15-18. Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this community of 7,000 offers up great Hoosier hospitality as it welcomes over 100,000 people to the three-and-a-half-day event, according to a news release from festival organizers.
WNDU
Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
WNDU
$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
WNDU
City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is taking a new approach to building homes. The city released its City Neighborhood Initiative on Monday and the plan to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city.
abc57.com
Marshall County Blueberry Festival begins September 1
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival starts on Thursday. This year's festival theme is Peace, Unity & Compassion. Attendees can enjoy carnival games, rides, a variety of food and craft vendors, and of course, blueberries at the festival. The festival runs through Monday.
WNDU
‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’ underway in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is teaming up with the city of South Bend to host “Senior Citizen Spirit Week.”. It’s a chance to help share tips with local seniors. Those who are ages 50 and older are invited to come take part in a week full of free interactive learning.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Gives Commissioners A Brief U.S. 30 Update
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer sometimes will attend the County Commissioners meeting, sitting in the back of the room and not saying anything. Tuesday was a little different as he thanked Cary Groninger, commissioner, and Matt Sandy, Area Plan, for meeting Monday with him and city planners as they met with the project manager from the Indiana Department Of Transportation (INDOT) about the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for U.S. 30 for about 90 minutes.
WNDU
Local gaming convention levels up local economy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual video game convention took over at the South Bend Century Center this weekend. Since the Century Center became home to the area’s only E-Sports arena, Pwr^ South Bend now has both amateurs and pros plugging into their gaming potential. It’s a...
msn.com
Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
msn.com
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children held its annual bikers rally to support medically fragile children. The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause. A Rosie Place offers free respite care for families with children who...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Gardens holds ribbon cutting for new renovations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Gardens at the Elkhart Airport held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday after making some upgrades to the garden. The upgrades include a chain-link fence to keep out wildlife and people, a problem they had last year. All of the produce harvested by the master...
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
