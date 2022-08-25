ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Saint Johns County, FL
cohaitungchi.com

50 Free & Budget-Friendly Things to Do in St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra

St. George Street is the heart of St. Augustine, lined with quaint shops, cozy bistros, art galleries, and gift shops. This pedestrians-only street gives you a feel for what life was like when the Old City was first settled, but it’s only the beginning. Explore what’s off the main drag of St. George Street when visiting St. Augustine.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

New bestbet gaming facility opens in St. Augustine, includes poker room and simulcast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The owner of Florida's biggest poker room opened a new facility in St. Augustine Monday. The bestbet facility is near 1-95 and State Road 207. The 40,673-square-foot gaming facility includes an expansive cardroom offering traditional poker games as well as designated players games such as Ultimate Texas Hold’em, 3 Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow and more.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

