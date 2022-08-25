Read full article on original website
Dance party! St. Johns Youth Resource Deputy helps make morning drop off fun
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sometimes it's the little moments that make all the difference. St. Johns County Youth Resource Deputy Carneiro and Hickory Creek’s Safety Patrol were captured on video greeting others as they arrived to school this week. But they didn't just give them a quick wave, they...
totallystaugustine.com
2022 Locals Month: September Discounts for St. Johns County Residents!
St. Johns County residents play tourist every September at area attractions, museums and other locations — with discounts offered to locals! Residents should bring a valid ID with St. Johns County address to receive the discounts – a driver’s license or voter registration card. Carriage Way Bed...
1 In 5 Florida College Students Say They Are Afraid To Publicly Share Political Views On Campus
Four months ago, after a court battle and an agitprop campaign from college professors who rejected the idea, the Florida Department of Education issued a survey to students and employees at the state’s college campuses. The poll was intended to measure how students and faculty
Abortion access is topic of Tuesday forum with Jacksonville doctors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's new 15-week ban on abortions was the topic of a larger discussion Tuesday night during a forum with Jacksonville doctors. The conversation comes after Roe v Wade was overturned this summer. "Abortion is on the ballot in November," said Dr. Jennifer Cowart. Abortion is a...
cohaitungchi.com
50 Free & Budget-Friendly Things to Do in St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra
St. George Street is the heart of St. Augustine, lined with quaint shops, cozy bistros, art galleries, and gift shops. This pedestrians-only street gives you a feel for what life was like when the Old City was first settled, but it’s only the beginning. Explore what’s off the main drag of St. George Street when visiting St. Augustine.
Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.
Orange Park mom, Florida’s Attorney General working to end drug use within our youth
CALY COUNTY, Fla. — Your college years can be some of your best years. They can also be some of your most dangerous, according to Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody. Moody is warning college kids about the use of fentanyl saying, “one pill can kill.”. >>> STREAM...
‘It’s right here in my backyard’: Doors open to bestbet’s new St. Augustine cardroom, sports bar
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One of Florida’s top poker destinations opened doors in St. Augustine Monday morning: bestbet’s third location is now a reality. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
Florida ranks as the 48th worst state for teacher pay
Florida ranks as the 48th worst state beating only Virgina and Arizona, according to Business.org. The national average salary for teachers is $65,090; Florida's average salary for teachers is 4.6%.
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
St. Johns County man gets 28 years for shooting girlfriend in face
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a hearing Tuesday, defendant Da’Shaud Williams pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office. Williams was sentenced to 28 years in Florida State Prison followed by five years of probation, the release says. He...
Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.
New bestbet gaming facility opens in St. Augustine, includes poker room and simulcast
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The owner of Florida's biggest poker room opened a new facility in St. Augustine Monday. The bestbet facility is near 1-95 and State Road 207. The 40,673-square-foot gaming facility includes an expansive cardroom offering traditional poker games as well as designated players games such as Ultimate Texas Hold’em, 3 Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow and more.
St. Johns County recount for Commission District 4 race canceled after candidate concedes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Following the final canvass of the vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots cast in the August 23, 2022 Primary Election, a determination was made by the Canvassing Board that a machine recount was required for County Commission District 4 race. The 175 votes separating Jeremiah Blocker...
News4Jax.com
UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
Conservative group says ‘inflation crisis must end,’ lowers gas to $2.38/gallon for Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The price at the pump took a big dip at one gas station in Fleming Island Tuesday morning: $2.38 a gallon. STORY: Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one. Americans for Prosperity Florida hosted the one-hour...
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
